* $10 bln cross-border pipeline project proposed 6 years ago
* Keystone XL pipeline held up by environmental concerns
* Republicans plan to force a vote if they win Senate
By Amanda Becker and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Republicans plan to put
approval of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline on a fast
track early next year if they win a U.S. Senate majority in
November, finally forcing President Barack Obama to make a tough
call on the controversial plan.
The $10 billion Keystone project to connect Canadian oil
sands with U.S. refineries will top the list of Republican
energy priorities if they gain control of the Senate after the
Nov. 4 midterm elections. It could come as a stand-alone measure
or attached to must-pass legislation such as a government
spending or transportation bill, according to senators and
congressional aides.
Republicans, along with some Democrats, have for years
pushed for a bill that would allow Congress to approve Keystone,
and reduce the role of the administration. However, with
Democrats in control, the closest they have gotten in the Senate
was a symbolic measure expressing support for the project.
Even so, Republican lawmakers say they have enough votes to
pass Keystone - all they need is a new Senate leader who will
allow them to vote on a proposal, since Democrat Majority Leader
Harry Reid of Nevada has declined to do so.
That could happen if Republicans in November gain six net
seats, including several in conservative states now held by
Democrats, to secure a majority in the 100-member Senate. They
are all but certain to retain control of the U.S. House of
Representatives.
While the president can veto any bill that does not earn
two-thirds support from the House and Senate, Republican Senator
John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of the Senate Energy
Committee, says Keystone's popularity with a majority of
American voters and organized labor, a key Obama constituency,
will force his hand.
"If we put it on his desk, the broad support nationally for
the Keystone pipeline, as well as the pressure he will get from
the unions, will provide significant pressure on the president,"
Barrasso told Reuters.
TransCanada's pipeline, first proposed six years
ago, is a rallying point for environmental groups opposed to
increasing production of oil sands crude, which they say is high
in emissions linked to climate change. They have urged Obama to
reject the company's application at the State Department to
build the 1,180 mile (1,900-km) cross-border line. The
administration has delayed making a decision.
Energy industry executives say stopping the pipeline will
not slow Canadian crude from reaching the world market and will
prolong U.S. reliance on imports from less stable suppliers.
As stand-alone legislation, it would force Obama to either
approve or reject the long-stalled plan. Attached to a must-pass
but unrelated bill, it would put Obama in the uncomfortable
position of either vetoing important legislation or accepting a
congressional measure.
It is not uncommon for the U.S. Congress to pass legislation
that contains unrelated provisions. Such measures have a better
chance of being included in unrelated bills if they are broadly
popular or have the backing of House and Senate leaders.
Republican Senator John Hoeven, an Energy Committee member
from North Dakota, said that were at least 57 votes for Keystone
now and he expected to have more after the mid-terms.
"We'll be able to pick the vehicle, and we'll have the 60
votes. We'll just attach it and pass it," Hoeven, who has
sponsored several Keystone bills, told Reuters.
SIX YEARS AND COUNTING
So far, past Senate action on the pipeline has consisted of
successful Energy Committee votes, attempts to attach approval
to a now-dead energy efficiency proposal and symbolic measures.
The Senate in March voted 62-37 in favor of a non-binding
Keystone proposal attached to a budget resolution, giving hope
to pipeline backers that bipartisan support would be strong for
an actual approval of the project.
In June, Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu, the current head
of the energy panel, passed a bill out of the committee to
approve the pipeline by a 12-10 vote, but Reid never brought it
before the full Senate for a vote.
More than 60 percent of the public and nearly half of
Democrats support the pipeline, according to a March Pew
Research Center poll. The Laborer's International Union of North
America and the leader of the AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor
federation, both support it, saying it would create union jobs.
Keystone makes a good goal for Republicans since - even with
a slim majority - it would be difficult for them to undo other
key Obama energy and environmental initiatives, such as the
Environmental Protection Agency's plan to curb carbon pollution
from power plants.
A path to Keystone could be rocky, though. Obama has said he
will only approve a plan that does not significantly exacerbate
climate change. And it is unclear whether he would risk his
environmental legacy by signing a Keystone bill or opt to veto
and wait for the State Department to make a recommendation on
the project.
Spearheading any effort to force the president's hand would
be the presumed leader of a Republican-controlled Senate,
current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, from coal-producing
Kentucky. Energy policy would also probably be shepherded by
Lisa Murkowski from oil and gas-rich Alaska, who is expected to
lead the Senate Energy Committee if Republicans take control.
Her agenda would start with areas where there is bipartisan
support since "whatever the Senate passes has to pass both the
House and the President's desk," spokesman Robert Dillon said.
McConnell, who is locked in a tight re-election race, has
pledged, if he becomes leader, to eliminate procedural hurdles
that have prevented the Senate from debating and voting on
bills.
"If we have a new majority next year ... the Keystone
pipeline will be voted on," McConnell told reporters recently.
"I will be the one setting the agenda."
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Tomasz Janowski)