Nov 3 Energy and climate are central issues on
some of the tightest U.S. Senate races of 2014 and have created
a surge in spending by outside groups.
Environment-focused groups are on track to spend over $85
million on key U.S. Senate races and state elections to support
candidates who will protect the Obama administration's Climate
Action Plan.
Energy companies and industry groups have also poured money
into tight races to support candidates who would promote oil and
gas development and less environmental oversight.
The following are some key Senate races where energy and
environment issues have dominated:
ALASKA
The question of federal regulatory overreach was a core
issue in Alaska. First-term Democrat Mark Begich has stood
behind actions by President Obama's Environmental Protection
Agency, including a decision to limit development of the massive
Pebble Mine project in the state because it threatens the
largest salmon fishery in the world. He has also backed the
EPA's June proposal to slash carbon emissions from power plants.
Republican challenger Dan Sullivan, a former commissioner of
the state's Department of Natural Resources, did not take a
position on the Pebble Mine but said he would take on the EPA
and federal permitting process, which he says are major barriers
to the state's economic growth.
COLORADO
The race in this energy producing state has drawn millions
in spending from outside groups, including $2 million from the
industry-focused Koch Brothers and nearly $5 million from
billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer's NextGen Climate Action
Committee. Although Democratic incumbent Mark Udall and
Republican Representative Cory Gardner have touted support for
an "all of the above" energy policy, Udall believes in strong
climate change regulations while Gardner questions the science
behind it. Gardner, however, said he supports renewable energy
and released an ad of himself in front of a wind farm.
IOWA
Vying for the seat of retiring Democrat Tom Harkin,
Republican Joni Ernst and Democrat Bruce Braley have accused
each other of being beholden to deep-pocketed donors with
divergent views on energy and the environment: the Koch Brothers
and Tom Steyer. Ernst has called for the elimination of the EPA
for what she terms "job-killing" regulations. She has questioned
the impact humans have had on climate change. On another issue
key for Iowa, the Renewable Fuel Standard, Braley has said the
ethanol mandate supports jobs for Iowa farmers. Ernst, who
initially wavered on the issue, later came out in support of the
biofuel program.
KENTUCKY
Both candidates vow to save the coal-mining state from the
Obama administration's "war on coal." Republican incumbent Mitch
McConnell has pledged to cripple the EPA's ability to regulate
carbon emissions from power as a way to protect state coal
sector jobs. Democratic challenger Alison Lundergan Grimes, who
won the endorsement of the United Mine Workers of America, has
distanced herself from Obama and the EPA, and criticized the
agency's proposed carbon rules. She also said most coal jobs in
Kentucky were lost on McConnell's watch.
LOUISIANA
Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu has touted her
chairmanship of the Senate Energy Committee in her bid for a
fourth Senate term. Oil and gas interests have poured money into
the race in hopes that Landrieu, who has parted with party
leadership on issues such as the Keystone pipeline, offshore oil
drilling and EPA overreach, holds her seat. Landrieu is in a
toss-up race with Republican challenger Bill Cassidy and
independent Rob Maness. If no one captures more than 50 percent
of the vote, Louisiana would hold a two-way runoff in December.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Editing by Ros Krasny and Ken
Wills)