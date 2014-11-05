Nov 4 Voters in Colorado rejected a measure to
require labeling of foods made with genetically modified
ingredients, and a similar Oregon initiative looked headed for
defeat on Tuesday.
The outcome at the polls came after corporate food and
agriculture interests poured more than $36 million into
anti-labeling campaigns in the two states.
The same group of companies, which include the biotech seed
and chemical companies Monsanto and DuPont,
helped defeat similar measures in California and Washington
state in 2012 and 2013.
The Colorado labeling measure captured only about 32 percent
voter approval, versus 68 percent opposed, according to
preliminary results. Opponents raised more than $16 million on
efforts to kill the measure, compared with $895,000 raised by
those pushing for passage, according to the secretary of state's
office and campaign finance filings.
In Oregon, where labeling opponents put together more than
$20 million for campaigning, compared with $8 million raised by
supporters, the initiative was failing by 51.4 percent to 48.6
percent, according to preliminary results.
Several other states are eying GMO labeling measures.
Labeling proponents say GMOs can be harmful for humans and the
environment. But opponents say GMOs have been proven safe and
that mandatory labeling would be costly and confusing for
consumers.
Connecticut and Maine have passed GMO labeling laws, but
both states require other states to pass labeling bills before
the laws take effect. Vermont has passed a mandatory labeling
law with no other requirements. It is set to take effect in
2016, but labeling opponents have sued to try to block the law.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by
Peter Cooney)