Nov 25 The final vote tally on an Oregon ballot
measure that would require labeling of foods made with
genetically modified ingredients was so close that state
officials are doing a recount, a spokesman for the state said on
Tuesday.
Final results show the Oregon measure losing by 812 votes
out of a total of more than 1.5 million votes, according to the
Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
"State law says that if the margin is no more than one-fifth
of 1 percent of the total votes cast in that election...then
there shall be an automatic hand recount," said Tony Green,
spokesman for the secretary of state's office.
The recount is to take place Dec. 2-12, he said.
Oregon is one of many states where mandatory labeling of
foods made with genetically modified ingredients has been
pursued.
Vermont lawmakers passed a GMO labeling law earlier this
year. Labeling proponents are also seeking a federal mandate for
labeling GMO foods.
Labeling opponents, including major food and agriculture
corporations, have sought to thwart any mandatory moves. They
have filed a lawsuit to try to block implementation of the
Vermont law, for instance.
Labeling proponents say GMOs carry risks for humans and the
environment, and consumers should know if the foods they buy
contain them. Opponents say GMOs have been proven safe and that
mandatory labeling would be costly and confusing for consumers.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by
Peter Galloway)