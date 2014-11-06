(Clarifies Obama comments discussing tax reform measures in
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 5 President Barack Obama and his
powerful U.S. Senate adversary struck a conciliatory tone on
Wednesday, but Obama's plans to proceed with new immigration
rules foreshadowed a bumpy start to his relationship with a
Republican-controlled Congress.
Obama and Mitch McConnell, who will become majority leader
when Republicans take charge in the Senate in January, signaled
they hoped to get past a previously frosty relationship to pass
legislation on priorities on which they can both agree.
Republicans swept elections on Tuesday, capturing their
biggest majority in the House of Representatives in more than 60
years and gaining a majority in the Senate for the first time
since 2006. The election result limits what Obama can achieve
without bipartisan support during his final two years in office.
"As president, I have a unique responsibility to try and
make this town work," Obama, a Democrat, said at a White House
news conference. "So, to everyone who voted, I want you to know
that I hear you."
Obama lauded McConnell, with whom he said he hoped to share
some Kentucky bourbon, and House Speaker John Boehner for
expressing the wish to seek common ground after the elections.
He spoke to both men earlier in the day.
McConnell said he believed Obama was interested in moving
forward on trade agreements and tax reform, two issues at a
standstill in Washington because of political differences.
"This gridlock and dysfunction can be ended. It can be ended
by having a Senate that actually works," McConnell told
reporters in his home state Kentucky.
But the words of reconciliation only went so far.
Obama said he intended to go ahead with plans to implement
executive actions by the end of this year that could remove the
threat of deportation from millions of undocumented immigrants.
McConnell said it would be like "waving a red flag in front
of a bull" for Obama to take unilateral action on immigration.
The Democrat-controlled Senate passed a bill on the issue last
year but House Republicans did not support it.
"We're going to take whatever lawful actions that I can take
that I believe will improve the functioning of our immigration
system," Obama said. "If they want to get a bill done ... I'm
eager to see what they have to offer. But what I'm not going to
do is just wait."
Obama conceded that Republicans "had a good night" on
Tuesday but shied away from more descriptive language of the
sort he used in 2010, when he described Republican victories as
a "shellacking."
The president, whose unpopularity made him unwelcome to many
Democrats running for office, plans to meet congressional
leaders from both parties at the White House on Friday to take
stock of the new political landscape.
ENERGY, KEYSTONE, TAXES
Despite the Republican gains, the election was not
necessarily an endorsement of Republican policies. Initiatives
championed by Democrats to raise the minimum wage and legalize
possession of small amounts of marijuana succeeded in a handful
of states where they were on the ballot.
With the bulk of election results in, the dollar surged to a
seven-year high against the yen and the Dow and S&P 500 finished
at record closing highs, reflecting optimism about pro-energy
and other business policies.
Obama said he would like to work with Republicans on a deal
to pay for repairs to roads, bridges, ports and other
infrastructure. He said a tax reform package might be one way of
paying for the infrastructure projects.
The new power structure will test Obama's ability to
compromise with newly empowered political opponents who have
been resisting his legislative agenda since he was first elected
in 2008. Americans elected him to a second and final four-year
term in 2012.
One of the first tests could be a bill to approve the
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, a project
about which Obama has voiced reservations. Republican Senator
John Hoeven said in an interview on Wednesday that he has enough
votes to pass a bill early in 2015 that would approve
TransCanada's long-languishing $8 billion pipeline project.
Obama said at the news conference he would let the State
Department-run process on Keystone play out, but said his
criteria for approving it or not would be based on whether it
helped Americans' pocket books.
"Is it going to actually create jobs? Is it actually going
to reduce gas prices that have been coming down? And is it
going to be, on net, something that doesn't increase climate
change that we're going to have to grapple with?" he said.
Energy markets hope Republican control of the Senate will
lead to reform of crude and natural gas export laws and motivate
the Obama administration to include those energy exports in new,
or broader, trade agreements.
