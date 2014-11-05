(Corrects in third paragraph that 401(k)s are defined
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Nov 5 Illinois' newly elected
Republican governor will need to navigate fixes for the state's
fiscal woes through a Democrat-controlled legislature or risk
seeing the state's credit ratings fall and bond yields rise,
municipal analysts said on Wednesday.
Wealthy businessman and first-time candidate Bruce Rauner
beat incumbent Democratic Governor Pat Quinn in Tuesday's
election, though Quinn waited to concede until Wednesday
afternoon after a full vote count was completed.
Rauner campaigned against making a temporary income-tax rate
hike permanent and suggested a 401(k)-style defined contribution
plan for state workers, as an alternative to traditional
pensions. Illinois' public employee pension system is
underfunded by $100 billion.
The scheduled partial rollback of income-tax rates would
reduce general fund revenue by $1.8 billion during the second
half of the state's fiscal year, which ends June 30. Quinn had
been expected to push to maintain the temporary tax hike.
"It's a critical time for Illinois these next four years
that we don't do business as usual," said Richard Ciccarone,
president and CEO of Merritt Research Services.
Ciccarone said Rauner, who made a fortune as a private
equity investor, needs to maintain "close contact with rating
agencies and investors to buy time to get solutions."
Nuveen Asset Management in a report released Wednesday
called for Rauner to move swiftly. "The work of governing the
state's pressured finances will demand state leaders' immediate
and full attention," the report noted.
In his speech Tuesday night, Rauner called for bipartisan
solutions to Illinois' woes, a shift from campaign ads that
attacked top Democratic lawmakers for alleged corruption.
Steve Brown, spokesman for long-time Democratic House
Speaker Michael Madigan, said the speaker planned to "work
professionally with whoever is in that office." He noted that
House Democrats maintain a majority that some have labeled veto
proof.
Brown said both legislative chambers would need to muster a
three-fifths majority to make the increased tax rates permanent.
Democratic Senate President John Cullerton "expects the
temporary tax increase to roll back on Jan. 1 as scheduled by
law," his spokesman said.
Illinois has stayed current with pension payments with the
help of the temporary tax hike in 2011. The rates are set to
fall to 3.75 percent from 5 percent for individuals, and to 5.25
percent from 7 percent for corporations.
The pension reform law enacted last December is on hold due
to challenges brought by labor unions and others in a county
court.
Illinois has the worst-funded state pension system and its
credit ratings are lowest among states. The yield spread for
Illinois bonds due in 10 years is about 150 basis points over
the market's benchmark for triple-A-rated bonds.
During the campaign, Rauner called for eliminating the 2011
income tax hike, raising more than $600 million by extending the
state sales tax to certain services, and freezing local property
taxes. He pledged to reduce increases in pension payments and
move toward a defined contribution system.
