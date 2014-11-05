(Adds comment from Brown)
By Ted Siefer
MANCHESTER, N.H. Nov 4 Democrat Jeanne Shaheen
won re-election to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire on
Tuesday, beating back an aggressive campaign from Republican
Scott Brown in a bittersweet victory as her party lost its
majority in the upper chamber of Congress.
Brown was a little-known Massachusetts state legislator
before he burst onto the national stage in 2010 when he won the
U.S. Senate seat that liberal Democratic champion Edward Kennedy
had held for half a century. Brown lost his 2012 re-election bid
and moved north late last year to New Hampshire, where he grew
up, with an eye on Shaheen's seat.
Shaheen's campaign had focused on Brown's recent return to
the state, saying New Hampshire should not be viewed as a
"consolation prize." Brown worked to tie Shaheen closely to
President Barack Obama, who is unpopular in New Hampshire.
"Tonight, the people of New Hampshire chose to put New
Hampshire first," Shaheen told a crowd of supporters in
Manchester. "I promise you I will work with anyone in the
Senate, Democrat, Republican, independent to get things done for
New Hampshire."
Shaheen's long history in New Hampshire, where she
previously served as governor, likely helped her campaign, said
Peter Ubertaccio, chairman of the political science department
at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
"She is not a polarizing figure and they were not willing to
throw her out," Ubertaccio said. "The quickness with which
(Brown) left Massachusetts, set up shop in New Hampshire and
then decided to run, even though he has a history here, worked
against him. New Hampshire voters like to get to know their
politicians."
Brown, 55, and Shaheen, 67, staged campaign blitzes over the
past few days, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
stumping for Shaheen over the weekend.
Shaheen said her priorities in her second term in the Senate
would include pushing for new U.S. energy policies "to end our
reliance on oil and coal and fossil fuels," as well as to make
higher education more affordable.
Both parties saw the seat as critical to taking a majority
in the Senate. But the big names in both parties have an extra
incentive to travel to the state, which holds the first
presidential nominating primary.
Potential Republican White House hopefuls, including New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie and U.S. Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky, visited to endorse Brown.
But voters like Jerri Dalessio, 68, took a skeptical view of
Brown's ties to the state where he grew up but only returned to
recently.
"I just think Shaheen supports New Hampshire," Dalessio
said.
Brown offered no hints as to his political future in his
concession speech, which came after hours of vote-counting in
which it was unclear who would take the race.
"It was up, it was down, it was all around waiting," Brown
said, adding that he would still celebrate his party's national
showing on Tuesday.
"It is a good night for America," he said. "It looks like
the Senate has changed over to Republican hands."
(Reporting by Ted Siefer; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by
Jill Serjeant, Doina Chiacu, Peter Cooney and Eric Walsh)