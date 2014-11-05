Nov 5 New York State voters appeared set to
approve a controversial plan to raise $2 billion in a bond sale
to spend on technology and facilities improvements at schools in
the state, according to the state's website and local media.
With 86 percent of election districts reporting, 48.5
percent of votes favored the bond, nearly 30 percent were
against, and 22 percent were left blank, the New York State
Board of Elections reported. Local station NY1 reported it had
been passed by New York City voters.
The proposal was adopted in the current year budget. Funding
would begin with $1 billion in the next fiscal year. That would
be followed by $350 million in fiscal years 2016-2017 and
2017-2018, and $300 million in 2018-2019.
The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), an independent budget
watchdog, recommended voting no to the proposal. It said the
plan was not adequately researched and that "capital investment
in technology devices is unlikely to yield lasting benefits."
The CBC also pointed out that the state is approaching its
statutory debt cap of 4 percent of personal income and said the
state should prioritize capital needs with a proven return on
investments.
The state needs voter approval to issue new general
obligation debt but does not need approval to issue debt via
public agencies.
Debt service on the bonds would be $126 million in fiscal
year 2016-17 and $156 million in fiscal year 2017-18, the last
year of the state's the current financial plan, according to the
CBC.
