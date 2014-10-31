By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Oct 31 The Democrat who could oust
Pennsylvania's Republican governor in November wants to reshape
the state's personal income tax system to make it more
progressive.
But if he wins, Tom Wolf, who was Revenue Secretary under
former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell, probably could not get
the plan past the Republican legislature, one that did not even
support most proposals from a fellow Republican, incumbent
Governor Tom Corbett.
Whichever candidate prevails, he faces a fiscal mess with
few easy fixes. Pennsylvania's public pension system has a $50
billion future gap at a time when new revenue is in short supply
because of the state's sluggish economic recovery.
"It's a budget nightmare for the next governor," said G.
Terry Madonna, public affairs professor at Pennsylvania's
Franklin & Marshall College.
Corbett proposed a pension fix early in 2013 which would
have lightened the load for state and local governments but
increased unfunded liabilities.
His plan flopped in the legislature, and the problem
festers. The state's pension contribution is about $4.2 billion,
or 14.5 percent of the general fund budget, and growing.
Wolf has been "painfully vague" in offering his own ideas to
resolve pension problems, said Christopher Borick, political
science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.
"It's a tough issue politically, especially for a Democrat
that draws lots of support from interests that are affected by
this," in particular the teachers' union, Borick said.
Corbett had to close a $1.2 billion gap to balance this
year's $29 billion budget. Pennsylvania has no money in its
rainy-day fund.
Though he has gained ground, Corbett remains far behind
Wolf, who leads 53 - 40 percent, according to the latest
Franklin & Marshall College poll.
"Corbett has had a balanced budget for four years pretty
much on time, with no tax increases. It's not doing him much
good," said Steven Geisenberger, of the Pennsylvania Institute
of Certified Public Accountants' legislative committee.
The most important issue to voters, the one that still has
Corbett on the defensive, is education spending.
Critics say Corbett presided over steep cuts in basic
education funding that hit poor school districts the hardest,
especially Philadelphia. The city has slashed programs, teachers
and staff and shuttered schools as its long-brewing financial
crisis worsened.
Corbett insists that he restored big cuts made by Rendell,
his Democratic predecessor, who backfilled education funding
with federal stimulus money that quickly dried up.
Wolf says he wants to boost education funding, and would pay
for it with a 5 percent severance tax on the state's booming
natural gas industry. He claims that could generate $1 billion
in new revenue.
That tax would be more palatable to Republicans, analysts
said, with some from Philadelphia's suburbs already supportive.
Corbett previously opposed a severance tax out of concern it
would threaten industry growth. While he still does not support
it, he said in a National Public Radio interview in mid-October
that he would consider taxing Pennsylvania gas transmission
lines.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)