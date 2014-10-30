LOS ANGELES Oct 30 A push to reform Phoenix's retirement system has become the latest front in a battle between union-backed groups and a Texas hedge fund billionaire over the future of America's public pensions.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars, much of it anonymous out-of-state money, has been flowing to backers of a November 4 ballot initiative in Phoenix that aims to end traditional public pension plans for the city's new hires.

The fight demonstrates the distrust and antipathy that exists between union-backed defenders of public pensions, and reformers who believe the unfunded costs of such plans need to be reined in.

"Both sides have a very strong sense that we are at a tipping point when it comes to public pensions," said David Skeel, a bankruptcy law professor at the University of Pennsylvania. "The outside groups funding these fights are not mistaken to think there is a lot at stake."

Pension costs and debt were significant factors in the bankruptcies of Detroit, and California's Stockton and San Bernardino, where the bankruptcy judges have said public pensions are no longer inviolate. Efforts to reform pensions are ongoing in California and Illinois.

In the Phoenix battle, over $40,000 has come from the Action Now Initiative, a non-profit fund run by John Arnold, a former trader at Enron, the defunct energy company. Arnold went on to make an estimated $3 billion running Centaurus, a Houston-based natural gas trading hedge fund.

Arnold is a marked man by unions. The National Public Pension Coalition, which is mostly funded by national unions, asserts that through his philanthropic foundation, personal gifts and donations from the action fund, Arnold has given over $53 million to groups backing pension reform efforts in 17 states since 2008, including California, Rhode Island, New York, Florida, and now Arizona.

An NPPC spreadsheet of purported Arnold pension-related donations "lays out for the first time in a very compelling way how bent on eliminating public pensions John Arnold is," said Jordan Marks, the NPPC's executive director. "Money speaks louder than words. John Arnold may claim that his aim is not gut public pensions, but financing nearly every effort to attack pension benefits definitively proves otherwise."

Arnold, in an interview and through emails, denied allegations that he wants to eliminate public pensions. He said the NPPC spreadsheet is riddled with errors, shoddy methodology and bias, and has grossly and falsely inflated his pension-related giving. It is the latest in a long line of smear tactics to discredit his work and attack him personally, he said.

PRIVATE MONEY

Fierce fights, with successes and failures on both sides and bankrolled with tens of millions of dollars, have already been waged in Rhode Island and Kentucky, where laws altering retirement benefits for public workers were passed in 2011 and 2013, and California, where an effort for a statewide pension reform initiative faltered this year. Arnold bankrolled reform efforts in all three states.

A ballot initiative to change the public pension system was overwhelmingly rejected by voters in Cincinnati last year, despite almost $500,000 in contributions, mostly from outside non-profit groups who did not disclose their funding sources. An effort in Tucson was knocked off the ballot after a lawsuit.

The Liberty Initiative Fund, a Virginia non-profit organization which has given the Phoenix pension reform campaign $15,000, gave $100,000 to both the Tucson and Cincinnati efforts, according to the fund's founder, Paul Jacob.

Jacob declined to identify his fund's donors. According to Arnold's own website, he and his wife made personal contributions of between $1 million and $5 million to the Liberty Initiative Fund between 2008 and 2014.

One of America's most expensive ballot initiatives next month comes in Michigan: a constitutional amendment to guarantee collective bargaining, pitting unions against big business. Proponents have raised about $22 million, with opponents amassing $26 million.

Addressing the NPPC spreadsheet, Arnold said some of the grants it cites have not even been made. Millions of dollars included have nothing to do with pensions, he added. The spreadsheet also assumes the absolute maximum for grants when a range of giving is reported.

Groups including the NPPC "want to discourage anybody from speaking out against the status quo," Arnold said. "Anyone trying to bring light or transparency to this pension issue they attack."

He added: "In sharp contrast to unions and virtually all others who fund political activity relating to pensions, we have no financial or political interests at stake in the debate."

In 2012 Arnold turned full-time to running a philanthropic foundation with his wife Laura. According to the most recent tax filings the Laura and John Arnold Foundation has assets of almost $1.3 billion. Its goals are to improve outcomes for criminal justice, education, public accountability and research integrity.

Arnold said the foundation also seeks to address the historical underfunding of public pensions, which he says is harmful to workers, taxpayers and cities and states, and to help find long term structural solutions fair to all parties.

"In our lifetime, Laura and I have made charitable gifts of around $515 million. We have spent approximately $10 million of that through the Laura and John Arnold Foundation (LJAF) on research and transparency efforts relating to public pensions," Arnold said in an email. Arnold added the foundation has been involved in pension reform efforts in about 50 cities since 2011.

Arnold, who donated to Barack Obama's 2012 and 2008 presidential campaigns, according to federal election reports, has also made significant personal contributions with his wife to advocacy organizations and candidates looking to reform pensions, but nothing like the total of $53 million claimed by the NPPC, he said.

SHIFT THE COSTS

The Phoenix initiative seeks to switch new city hires to pensions commonly used in the private sector, where employees pay a far greater share of the costs.

Phoenix's pension fund for non-safety employees is 64.2 percent funded, according to deputy city manager Rick Naimark. It faces a $1.09 billion shortfall over 20 years to pay the pensions it has promised workers. Retirement plans for police and fire remain untouched. A report issued by the city council in June estimated that take home pensions for new hires will be roughly cut in half, should Proposition 487 pass.

Naimark and others say they do not know which way the measure will go, and no polling has been done. Last year Phoenix voters overwhelmingly approved a move to make new hires split their pension costs 50/50 with the city. It also raised the retirement age for employees.

The ballot initiative is being pushed by a group named Citizens for Phoenix Pension Reform. Nearly all its funding has come from non-profit groups that do not have to disclose the identity of donors.

According to the most recent campaign finance report the pension reform group has outraised union opponents four-to-one, with nearly $430,000 to the "no" campaign's $106,000.

Most of the reform group's money, $335,750, has come from the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a non-profit organization not required to reveal its donors. Scot Mussi, chairman of Citizens for Phoenix Pension Reform, is also executive director of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. He has declined to reveal his donors and did not return calls or email.

Arnold's Action Now Initiative has given $42,000. Arnold says all of that has come from him and his wife. (Reporting by Tim Reid. Editing by Megan Davies and John Pickering)