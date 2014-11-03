(Repeats Saturday story with no changes to text.)
By Hilary Russ
Nov 3 In Rhode Island, the next governor could
be a Democrat preferred by Wall Street or a Republican favored
by rank-and-file union members.
"It's upside down politics in Rhode Island now," said Wendy
Schiller, associate professor of political science at Brown
University.
The strange situation stems largely from a divisive battle
over public pension benefits and a more mundane question that's
normally the pragmatic purview of public finance geeks: bond
payments.
The race pits Democrat Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island's current
Treasurer and a former venture capitalist, against Republican
Allan Fung, the mayor of Cranston, a city of 80,500 residents
southwest of Providence.
Polls had shown Raimondo in the lead. But the latest from
Brown put the two contenders in a statistical tie, with each at
about 38 percent.
While in office, Raimondo spearheaded one of the most
far-reaching pension reforms in the United States. Public sector
labor unions sued, and the case is set for trial after the
police union scuttled a settlement in April.
The benefit cuts and other overhauls aimed to shore up the
pensions, funded at just 49 percent in fiscal 2010, among the
lowest of all U.S. states.
If the state loses in court, the next governor would face a
huge bill. It could cost the state at least $220 million
annually to pay down an extra $2.5 billion in unfunded
liabilities, state data showed.
"The loss... would be quite catastrophic," said John
Simmons, executive director of the Rhode Island Public
Expenditure Council.
Fung also boosted his city's pension system by striking a
deal with unions, though his changes weren't as sweeping.
While Raimondo won endorsements from some union heads, her
tough stance on pensions may have lost her votes from workers.
Fung led Raimondo 42 - 30 percent among union households,
according to an early October poll by WPRI-TV and The Providence
Journal.
Currently, Florida-based Cumberland Advisors doesn't own any
Rhode Island general obligation debt. John Mousseau, director of
fixed income at Cumberland, said he "would look much more
favorably upon it" if Raimondo gets elected.
The candidates also differ on whether the state should repay
$75 million of bonds it backed in 2010 for ex-Red Sox Pitcher
Curt Schilling's video game company.
The company went bankrupt, putting taxpayers on the hook for
bond payments. Credit rating agencies warned that if Rhode
Island doesn't repay bondholders, they would slash the state's
rating.
That would cause higher borrowing costs - anywhere from
$26.3 million over 10 years to $260.4 million over 20 years,
state budget officials said.
Raimondo says the state must make payments to avoid
long-term fiscal penalties. Fung, however, says he would not
make the payments because taxpayers should not have to "bail
out" investors.
But the decision would not be up to the next governor alone.
State lawmakers decide whether to allocate payments in their
annual spending plan, which the governor signs.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, a conservative Democrat,
backed the payment of the 38 Studios bonds.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Megan
Davies; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)