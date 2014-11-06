By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Sweeping changes in the Senate
have rekindled old worries for U.S. municipal bond investors
about a clean-up of the tax code that could impact bonds,
however, fundamental changes to the tax treatment of munis is
seen unlikely.
Both Democrats and Republicans have talked about tax reform
in the past, but having one party in control of Congress may
increase the chance that something gets done, analysts say.
Tuesday's elections mean Republicans will take control of
the 100-member Senate, enhancing their ability to push their own
agenda and block Democratic President Barack Obama's initiatives
in the last two years of his term.
"It's raised our awareness that maybe there is a chance that
they can get some kind of tax reform at least on the table - at
least more talk on it," said Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock's
municipal bonds group. "Can they actually get it done? Still a
longshot."
A team member of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is
expected to become the Senate majority leader, said there could
be an opportunity to do "meaningful things" to address the U.S.
debt burden such as changes to the tax code.
Republican Dave Camp, head of the tax-writing House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee, earlier this year
called for simplifying the tax code with proposals including
taxing interest on municipal bonds for those with higher
incomes. The proposal did not gain traction given gridlock in
Washington.
Broad tax reform is seen by analysts as unlikely to be
achieved in this administration as Obama still wields the veto
pen.
There may be more weight, however, behind corporate tax
reform due to the recent backlash against companies moving
overseas to lower tax bills, analysts said. The Treasury
announced regulations in September to crack down on these moves.
"Corporate tax reform would have some impact because there
are plenty of corporations in the U.S. that are subject to
paying taxes and as part of their investment portfolio buy
municipal bonds," said Hayes, ahead of the elections. Lowering
the rate could make munis less attractive and cause them to shed
those exposures.
Bank of America analysts said in an Oct. 31 note that munis
could face "collateral risk" if any corporate tax efforts are
pushed, and components of Camp's bill "may be resurrected to
curb costs associated with implementing corporate tax reforms."
Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, a Republican, is
expected to take over at Ways and Means.
Obama has also proposed measures that would affect munis,
with budget proposals suggesting capping the value of the tax
exemption for interest paid by munis.
Munis are prized for their tax-exempt nature and supporters
say that allows states and cities to borrow cheaply. Previous
tax reform efforts have affected munis, such as the Tax Reform
Act of 1986.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr)