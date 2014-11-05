By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Tax-cutting measures in a
handful of states looked to gain traction following Tuesday's
elections, potentially weakening fiscal positions if revenues
fail to keep pace with spending.
Republican governors triumphed in key races, riding a
partisan tide that will give them control of the U.S. Senate.
Policies proposed by some of those governors were aggressive
about cutting taxes.
"As far as states go there was a clear message that people
would rather have lower taxes," said Craig Brandon, Co-Director
of Municipal Investments at Eaton Vance in Boston, adding that
there was a theme of states aiming to fix budget gaps by
restructuring pensions but not by increasing taxes.
Lowering taxes to improve the local business environment and
stop entrepreneurs from deserting states with high costs can
cause concern among investors when it starts to impact a state's
financial position.
In Kansas, governor Sam Brownback prevailed after a bruising
battle which focused on his aggressive tax slashes. The state is
a minor player in the municipal debt market, but has been
interesting because it shows how doing what is seemingly popular
is not a sure winner.
The tax cuts triggered a Standard & Poor's credit score
downgrade in August and polls in local media showed Brownback
trailing rival Democrat Paul Davis who promised to end the
incumbent's "experiment." Brownback squeaked through, defeating
Davis by 49 percent to 47 percent, according to preliminary
results.
In another tight race, Republican businessman Larry Hogan
won Maryland, a surprise in a traditionally left-leaning state.
Taxes had been a central part of Hogan's campaign and his
website claimed the current Maryland administration has imposed
over 40 tax hikes that "we don't need, don't want, and can't
afford."
"The question we always ask is, if (states or governors) are
putting forward a proposal to cut taxes, we want to know how
they will pay for that, will it spur enough economic growth that
will offset the revenues," said Peter Hayes, Head of BlackRock's
Municipal Bonds Group.
In Illinois, which has the most underfunded retirement
system among U.S. states with a $100 billion uncovered pension
liability, Republican opponent Bruce Rauner knocked out
incumbent Democratic governor Pat Quinn.
Quinn had wanted to turn a temporary income tax rise enacted
in 2011 into a permanent one, which some investors supported.
However Rauner had made suggestions on pensions that pleased
other investors.
The electorate also showed their minds were on their purse
strings when weighing ballot initiatives, voting in Tennessee to
amend the constitution to ban a tax on earned personal income
and payroll and in Georgia to support a constitutional amendment
capping the state's income tax rate.
Still, in California, voters put their weight behind
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, who has turned around the
state's finances after years of deficits and even got a tax rise
passed in 2012.
"In the rest of the country, they're going in a slightly
different direction," Brown was reported by the Los Angeles
Times as saying. "In California, we are going to go in, I think,
a very progressive but fiscally responsible direction."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by James Dalgleish)