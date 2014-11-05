(Adds final vote tally; adds Fitch Ratings report)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 California voters passed a
$7.5 billion bond to fund a variety of water infrastructure
projects intended to help shore up much-needed supply and
reliability across the drought-parched state.
It was the largest bond proposal before voters in the U.S.
elections on Tuesday that decided the fate of nearly $44.7
billion in borrowing and other budget measures.
Some 67 percent of Californians favored Proposition 1 on
Tuesday, according to the California Secretary of State's
website.
"Save water, save money," Governor Jerry Brown said during a
news conference on Wednesday. "Water is fundamental to life
itself, to the economy, and our wellbeing. Proposition 1 is
about investing in vital resources that make California the
state that it is."
The water bond was first drafted in 2009, but stalled
because of the economic recession and voter fatigue with bloated
spending.
This year, legislators trimmed the bond from $11 billion to
its current amount, which will be used to shore up watershed
protection, groundwater sustainability, and storage, among other
projects.
California is suffering through its third year of a
catastrophic drought, forcing farmers to leave a half-million
acres fallow and threatening the drinking water of thousands of
residents across the state.
A survey by the Public Policy Institute of California in
October found that a majority of Californians would approve the
measure.
"There is the well-recognized need for a long-term water
supply in that state and the thought is the bonding bill would
address some of those needs," Fitch Ratings Managing Director
Laura Porter told ReutersTV. "We think it is important."
State residents should not expect to see new projects
anytime soon. The state must still draft rules for evaluating
and selecting potential projects, a task that will stretch to
the end of 2016.
The legislation will likely increase investment in capital
projects that improve California's long-term water supply
reliability, Fitch reported on Wednesday.
"Such investments are generally positive for water agency
credit quality," it said.
As the fourth-largest water bond in California history, the
measure's cost could exceed $14 billion over 30 years, according
to the Pacific Institute. Over $7.1 billion will be sold as new
general obligation bonds.
