(Corrects to New York City from New York State in first paragraph)

Nov 4 New York City voters favored a controversial plan to raise $2 billion in a bond sale to fund improvements in technology and facilities at schools in the state.

With 97 percent of the voting scanners reported, the measure passed 79 percent to 21 percent, according to New York City's Board of Elections website. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)