By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 6 The Environmental Protection
Agency's (EPA) Clean Power Plan could harm the reliability of
the power grid and may need to be modified before it is
finalised.
In an initial review released on Wednesday, the North
American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) assessed how
proposed limits on greenhouse emissions from existing
fossil-fuelled power stations would affect the reliability of
the bulk power system ("Potential reliability impacts of EPA's
proposed clean power plan", Nov 5).
NERC was careful to emphasise that it is not arguing for or
against the plan published in June, a central plank of the Obama
administration's strategy for curbing global warming, but it did
raise questions about the realism of some of the plan's
assumptions about future electricity generation and consumption.
Between 108 and 134 gigawatts (GW) of existing generation
capacity, around 10 percent of the total, is expected to be
retired by 2020, the EPA says in its own assessment of the Clean
Power Plan.
The plan envisages a wholesale shift from coal combustion
towards more efficient and cleaner-burning combined cycle
natural gas plants, an increase in renewables and big efficiency
improvements to cut electricity demand through the 2020s.
NERC is worried such a rapid transition will damage capacity
margins, make it harder to maintain aspects of power quality and
leave the grid vulnerable to extreme weather.
The organisation has questions about each of the four
building blocks on which the EPA is relying to cut emissions to
30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Among the most pertinent
is whether the widescale changes can be made in time.
The industry normally plans generation and transmission
changes on a time horizon of 10-15 years, but the Clean Power
Plan is looking at only 5-10 years.
THERMAL EFFICIENCY
The EPA's assumption that better operational practices and
equipment upgrades can cut the amount of fuel burned to produce
a kilowatt of electricity (the "heat rate") by 6 percent has
also been brought into question.
For example, the EPA claims thermal efficiency could be
boosted by regular steam turbine overhauls, while NERC warns
that the outage time for such procedures means that regular
turbine overhauls are generally neither practical or economical.
NERC thinks that the EPA is overestimating the potential to
make easy and cost-effective improvements. As the reliability
experts note, operators already have plenty of price and cost
incentives to run their units as efficiently as possible.
GAS SWITCH
Another key element of the EPA's plan is a big switch to the
most efficient combined cycle natural gas power plants to slash
emission rates.
At the moment, coal-fired plants tend to provide base load
power at a steady rate, while combined cycle natural gas plants
play a load-following role, increasing and reducing output
throughout the day in response to changes in demand. The Clean
Power Plan assumes the roles will be reversed.
But coal-fired plants take much longer to reach operating
temperature and emit far more carbon dioxide in the meantime,
making them ill-suited to a load-following role. Using
coal-fired power plants in this way could actually raise
emissions.
NERC is also worried that the system will become
over-reliant on gas, narrowing the diverse fuel mix required to
minimise the risk from unforeseen events.
"Fuel diversification is ... a component of an 'all hazards'
approach to system planning," it says.
The dangers were evident when the polar vortex weather
system swept down across the United States in January 2014. An
alarming number of power plants were unable to operate because
they could not secure enough gas, straining reliability to the
limit and forcing operators to take emergency measures.
"With this shift towards more natural gas consumption in the
power sector, the industry will become increasingly vulnerable
to natural gas supply and transportation risks," NERC warns.
ZERO-EMISSIONS SOURCES
The EPA also assumes that a much larger share of power
generation will come from zero-emissions sources such as
nuclear, wind, solar and hydro.
Some of those nuclear assets are already at risk of closure,
however, and more generally, NERC thinks that the EPA may be
overestimating the amount of renewables generation that can be
connected to the grid over the next two decades.
Conventional fossil fuel generators and hydro provide all
sorts of essential reliability services (ERS), including
frequency response, voltage support, reactive power, operating
reserves and ramping capability to ensure that high-quality
power is always available to customers.
With the exception of hydro, zero-emissions sources such as
wind and solar generally cannot provide these services in the
same way. More fossil-fuelled generators (mostly gas-fired) will
need to be kept on standby or operated part-loaded to provide
reliability services, which will increase capital, operating and
maintenance costs.
EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS
Another area of concern is the EPA's reliance on increased
energy efficiency to reduce demand for electricity between 2020
and 2030.
The agency predicts that electricity demand will fall by an
average rate of 0.2 percent a year throughout the 2020s, but no
other forecaster is predicting falling demand. The U.S. Energy
Information Administration, the Electric Power Research
Institute and NERC have all said that consumption will rise in
the next decade.
The efficiency savings of 1.5 percent a year that the EPA
believes to be sustainable also fail to chime with the view of
the reliability experts. "This sustainability is not supported
by any peer-reviewed or technical studies of energy efficiency
potential," NERC says.
NERC worries that if any one of these four building blocks
proves unrealistic, there will be pressure to achieve even
greater reductions through the others.
For example, if energy efficiency savings do not meet the
1.5 percent annual target, or heat rates cannot be improved by 6
percent on average, an even bigger switch to gas and more
renewables will be needed.
Quite apart from the speedy construction of lots of new
power plants, the grid's integration of more wind and solar will
require more transmission lines connecting remote rural areas
with the major cities. However, obtaining all the necessary
permits and rights of way, as well as all the design,
engineering and construction work for a new high-voltage power
line generally take well over five years.
Put simply, NERC worries that the Clean Power Plan is
pushing too far too fast and does not pay sufficient attention
to the question of electricity reliability, pushing up costs and
increasing the risk of power failures.
