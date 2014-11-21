(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 21 North America's peak electricity
demand is forecast to increase by just 1 percent a year for the
next decade, the slowest rate of growth on record.
Energy efficiency and conservation programmes, as well as
time-of-use pricing, have weakened the link between economic
growth and electricity demand, and in some areas the correlation
is no longer positive.
But the electric industry is facing the biggest
transformation in more than half a century as a result of
federal and state regulations designed to cut greenhouse
emissions, which threatens to strain supplies even as demand
peaks.
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC),
the industry body charged by the U.S. Congress with helping to
maintain a secure power system, identified three major
challenges to reliability over the next 10 years in its 2014
Long-Term Reliability Assessment (LTRA) published earlier this
month.
First, the margin of spare capacity is trending downward in
many parts of the U.S. and Canada even as demand stagnates
because environmental regulations will force the closure of so
many coal-fired power plants over the next few years.
Second, the shift from steady conventional generation (coal,
gas, oil and nuclear) to more variable energy resources (wind
and solar) challenges traditional methods of reliability
planning and will require more flexibility in both generation
and demand.
Third, the increasing share of generation from natural gas
is tying the gas and electricity systems together in ways that
make both more vulnerable to extreme weather events such as this
year's polar vortex.
Gas-fired power from both ultra-efficient combined-cycle
power plants and fast-reacting open-cycle turbines is emerging
as the cornerstone of the future electric industry.
Gas has unique characteristics that make it an ideal fuel
choice. Gas-fired plants produce half the emissions of coal, and
gas is both abundant and cheap in North America thanks to the
shale revolution.
At the same time, gas-fired generation can be despatched
precisely and varied quickly in response to unanticipated events
on the grid, making it the perfect complement to variable wind
and solar.
As a result, gas is set to increase its share of total U.S.
power generation from 29 percent in 2013 to 33 or 34 percent
between 2020 and 2030, according to the Environmental Protection
Agency, and could reach 49 percent by 2040 according to one
private consultant.
But the increasingly tight coupling between the gas and
electricity sectors could make both of them more vulnerable.
During January's polar vortex, when temperatures plunged far
below freezing across the eastern United States and Canada,
dozens of gas-fired units were unable to generate because they
could not get enough fuel from the pipeline network which itself
saw unprecedented demand from households and businesses.
In several parts of the United States, electric grid
operators were forced to declare a state of emergency and appeal
for conservation as capacity margins fell critically low.
NERC worries that such emergencies could occur more
frequently in future as integration of an increasing share of
renewables onto the network makes generation less predictable
and the system becomes more reliant on a single fuel (gas) to
meet the remaining demand.
INTEGRATED PLANNING
The problem is that different regulators focus on different
aspects of reliability, affordability and sustainability, which
can lead to inconsistent requirements and increase the risk of
failure.
The Environmental Protection Agency and state environment
regulators tend to focus on reducing emissions and do not have
expertise in reliability issues.
NERC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
focus on reliability but have no mandate to make decisions about
appropriate policies on climate change.
State public utility commissions (PUCs) focus on local
reliability and prices without considering the cross-border
impact on the wider power system.
The industry needs someone to take an overview employing
integrated system analysis to explore the interaction between
reliability, affordability and sustainability; fuel supplies;
transportation and distribution.
Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Energy is trying to
develop a whole-system approach through its new Quadrennial
Energy Review (QER) process.
The QER is modelled on the Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR)
which the Pentagon has been publishing roughly every four years
since 1997 to ensure a strategy-driven approach to the defence
budgeting process.
The QDR has admittedly had mixed success in promoting a
unified approach to defence spending given there are so many
competing interest groups involved in the procurement process
(including the different armed services, congressional
appropriations committees and defence contractors).
The QER will almost certainly run into some of the same
problems of competing interests and jurisdictions. But it is a
worthwhile effort to promote a more integrated approach to
planning across the federal government that prioritises
"affordable, clean and secure" energy supplies.
The first QER exercise is focused on transmission, storage
and distribution issues, including the power grid, gas
pipelines, coal transportation and the distribution and storage
of oil and refined products ("Quadrennial Energy Review: Scope,
Goals, Vision, Approach, Outreach" May 2014).
Transmission, storage and distribution systems are critical
to energy security but are ageing and will require major
upgrades in the years ahead.
The first QER is supposed to be delivered to the president
by the end of January 2015 ("Presidential Memorandum
Establishing a Quadrennial Energy Review" Jan 2014).
The QER and Department of Energy do not have the authority
to enforce a consistent approach across all the disparate
federal agencies involved in regulating the energy sector, let
alone the states.
But they can promote dialogue and develop a strong
analytical base to inform and promote better decision-making.
The aim is to make the QER a common point of reference and
resource for federal agencies and lawmakers in Congress to drive
a more integrated approach.
If it works, it could play a part in helping keep the lights
on and power bills down while the electricity industry is
radically transformed to make it cleaner and greener.
(Editing by David Evans)