(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 22 North America's power grids set
new records for reliability in 2014 despite being tested by
extreme cold during the polar vortex and rising concerns about
physical and cyber attacks on the network.
Over the last year, newspapers have been full of stories
about the threat posed by physical and cyber-attacks on
transformers and power lines, extreme weather and solar storms.
But on most measures, electricity networks across the United
States and Canada are becoming more reliable as a result of
increased investment and attention to operational standards over
the last decade.
There were fewer interruptions last year as a result of
failures originating in the bulk power system, which includes
power generators and high-voltage transmission lines.
The most significant threat to reliability came from extreme
weather events, including the polar vortex in January 2014,
according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation
(NERC).
Even so, grid operators declared Level 3 Energy Emergency
Alerts only four times last year, fewer than in any other year
on record; only one of those resulted in actual customer
disconnections.
Transmission lines and sub-stations are becoming more
reliable. On average, there have been fewer than 4 unplanned
transmission outages resulting in loss of customer power per
year since 2012, down from with 10 a year between 2002 and 2011.
No customers lost electricity as a result of physical or
cyber-attacks on power plants, high-voltage sub-stations and
transmission lines in 2014, according to NERC.
RESILIENCE
Since the August 2003 blackout, which cut power to 50
million people across the Northeast United States and Ontario,
and left some without power for up to four days, governments on
both sides of the border and the power industry have made
reliability a much higher priority.
There have been substantial investments in transmission
capacity but more important have been increases in planning,
coordination and training designed to avert critical conditions
on the grid developing.
A sniper attack in 2013 and equipment thefts in 2014 from
the Metcalf substation in California set off a fierce debate in
Washington about the threat from criminals, terrorists and
foreign powers.
Regulators have also stepped in to require the power
industry to develop plans for dealing with a geomagnetic storm
from the sun which could cause widespread transformer failures.
But the biggest threat to reliability continues to come from
small operational and planning miscalculations that can quickly
escalate across a tightly connected system like the power grid.
The 2003 blackout was triggered by nothing more dangerous
than a handful of overgrown trees coming into contact with
high-voltage lines.
What should have remained a local problem spiralled because
of computer failures, poor staff training and grid protection
systems which made matters worse by over-reacting.
NERC and its web of technical committees have put
substantial effort into trying to prevent a recurrence through
the development of mandatory reliability standards over the last
decade.
NERC has developed or is developing public standards for
everything from tree-cutting, generator maintenance, capacity
planning, cyber-attacks and geomagnetic disturbances.
Improvements in demand-side management, including demand
response capacity markets and peak-shaving programmes, have
reduced the strain on the grid at critical times.
But there is now what might be termed a reliability paradox:
greater attention to reliability has made the grid stronger even
as the cascade of reports has heightened concern among
policymakers and the public.
Threats to the grid from high impact low frequency (HILF)
events such as physical and cyber attacks, solar storms and
pandemics are real and require careful preparation.
But a narrow and excessive focus on HILFs risks distracting
policymakers and diverting resources from more mundane
reliability concerns which arguably pose a bigger challenge.
The best way to harden the grid against extreme threats is
to continue improving its resilience in the face of daily
challenges from trees, bad weather and unexpected equipment
failures.
