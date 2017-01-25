NEW YORK Jan 25 New York prosecutors have dropped charges that Lapo Elkann, grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, falsely reported that he had been kidnapped in November in an effort to get ransom money, the prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it had declined to prosecute the case but provided no further details.

(Reporting by David Ingram and Nate Raymond; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)