By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The al Qaeda threat that
closed U.S. embassies in the Middle East on Sunday is the most
serious in years and the "chatter" among suspected terrorists is
reminiscent of what preceded the Sept. 11 attacks, a U.S.
lawmaker who is briefed on intelligence said.
The State Department closed 21 embassies and consulates and
issued a worldwide travel alert warning Americans that al Qaeda
may be planning attacks in August, particularly in the Middle
East and North Africa.
"There is an awful lot of chatter out there," Senator Saxby
Chambliss, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
He said "chatter" - electronically monitored communications
among terrorism suspects about the planning of a possible attack
- was "very reminiscent of what we saw pre-9/11."
The threat also has prompted some European countries to
close their embassies in Yemen, where an al Qaeda affiliate, al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, is based.
"This is the most serious threat that I've seen in the last
several years," Chambliss said.
A U.S. intelligence official told Reuters there was
disagreement within the intelligence community over whether the
potential target was in Yemen or more broadly in the region,
which was why the State Department's alert described the threat
as "possibly occurring in or emanating from the Arabian
Peninsula."
The threat information also is coming ahead of the Eid
celebration at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan later
this week and just over a month before the anniversary of al
Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
A Sept. 11 attack last year killed the U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three other Americans in Benghazi.
Chambliss said one of the surveillance programs revealed by
former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden had helped gather
intelligence about this threat.
Those programs "allow us to have the ability to gather this
chatter," he said. "If we did not have these programs then we
simply wouldn't be able to listen in on the bad guys."
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Bill Trott)