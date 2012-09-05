BRUSSELS, Sept 5 A bomb scare which forced an
evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Brussels and the Belgian
Defence Ministry on Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm,
police said.
Hundreds of U.S. diplomats and ministry employees were
evacuated from their buildings after a suspicious minivan was
noticed parked nearby.
After around 45 minutes, during which major avenues of
central Brussels were gridlocked with traffic, a bomb squad
declared the vehicle safe and police gave the all clear.
Ilse Van de Keere, a police spokeswoman, said officers on a
routine patrol were suspicious of the vehicle because it carried
reproduction number-plates and had wires hanging loose inside.
A bomb disposal unit was called but discovered nothing
suspect.
"In the end they found nothing unusual, but given the
numerous visible wires and the fact that the car was very close
to the U.S. embassy and several Belgian ministries, we didn't
want to take any risks," Van de Keere told reporters.
"The bomb disposal operation is now over, and the police are
making the final checks needed to reopen the roads."
The U.S. embassy compound is an easily identified and
heavily secured complex not far from Brussels' Royal Palace. It
backs on to a major road that circles the centre of the city.