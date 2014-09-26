WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. government on
Friday said it has approved $2.5 billion in modifications and
upgrades of used U.S. military vehicles that are to be sold
separately to the United Arab Emirates as "excess" equipment.
If finalized, the work would be done by Navistar
International Corp, Britain's BAE Systems and
Oshkosh Corp, the Pentagon's Defense Security
Cooperation Agency said in a notification to Congress.
The agency, which oversees foreign arms sales, said the deal
would help UAE protect its troops, better provide humanitarian
assistance, and protect vital commercial trade routes.
The Pentagon agency said UAE had requested the refurbishment
and modification of 4,569 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
vehicles, which are to be sold separately to UAE as excess U.S.
military equipment.
The potential deal also includes kits to improve the
underbodies of the vehicles, spare and repair parts, support
equipment, and personnel training and training equipment, DSCA
said.
Once a weapons sale is approved, it must still be negotiated
by the two governments.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)