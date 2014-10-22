By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 Goldman Sachs Group on
Wednesday attacked expert evidence offered by attorneys for
former female employees in a U.S. federal sex discrimination
lawsuit, arguing there was no pattern of gender-based pay and
promotion disparities at the bank.
In the first day of arguments in a case launched in 2010, a
lawyer for two former Goldman employees said the Wall Street
giant displayed a "consistent" pattern of sexual bias, while the
bank's attorney said such accusations were "baseless."
Cristina Chen-Oster, a former vice president at the firm,
and Shanna Orlich, a former associate, together have accused
Goldman of fostering a "boys' club" atmosphere where
work-related events were held at strip clubs.
The women are seeking class certification and monetary
damages for claims that Goldman consistently under-paid women
executives and gave them lower performance-review marks.
"The pattern is consistent and clear," said plaintiffs'
attorney Kelly Dermody at the court hearing in the Southern
District of New York in downtown Manhattan.
She cited a statistical analysis done by Henry Farber, a
Princeton University economics professor, which found that
female vice presidents at Goldman on average earned salaries 21
percent below their male counterparts, while women associates
earned 8 percent less. Farber's research, commissioned by the
plaintiffs, also claimed to show gender discrimination in
evaluations and promotions.
Goldman Sachs' attorney Robert Giuffra took issue with
Farber's findings and called the accusations "baseless" and
"unfair." He told Magistrate Judge James Francis the numbers
presented by the plaintiffs "reflect a really flawed, overly
simplistic model."
Goldman contends Farber and the plaintiffs are conflating
the company's investment bank, investment management and
securities divisions, even though each unit has many
sub-divisions with widely different responsibilities and
salaries.
The bank cited its own expert, Michael Ward from Welch
Consulting in California, who found no consistent pattern of
disparities based on gender when the different units were taken
into account.
"They are throwing mud at Goldman Sachs and it's wrong,"
Giuffra said. If the judge grants class certification in this
case it would be "unprecedented" and lead to thousands of
separate trials to determine damages because each job
description and pay grade is so individualized, he said.
In addition to protests about pay, the former employees
claimed the bank fomented an exclusionary culture where 75 women
filed formal complaints of sexual harassment and reported seven
incidents of rape or sexual assault, Dermody said in court.
Chen-Oster alleged in the original complaint that she was
marginalized at the firm after reporting an incident in which
she faced unwanted and aggressive sexual advances from a male
colleague following a night of drinking at a topless bar.
The company then promoted the male employee, while
Chen-Oster's career stagnated, according to the complaint.
Goldman Sachs denied the allegations in the suit and Giuffra
said there was no evidence for the strip club claims.
Other sex discrimination cases, mostly brought in the late
1990s, have resulted in multi-million dollar settlements from
banks such as Citigroup, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
for violations of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The case is Chen-Oster v. Goldman Sachs & Co. in the U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-cv-06950.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Alan Crosby)