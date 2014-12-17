By Mica Rosenberg and Lisa Baertlein
| NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Dec 16 The National Labor
Relations Board (NLRB) is expected to rule soon on if, and how,
companies can be held responsible for labor violations carried
out by their contractors or franchisees - a move that could have
far-reaching implications for businesses.
If the five-member board decides to broaden the theory known
as "joint employer," industry groups say it will harm businesses
and could potentially set in motion a number of legal battles.
Such a ruling by the NLRB, which oversees union elections
and rules on labor disputes, would likely affect a wide swath of
industries, including hotel chains, manufacturers, construction
firms and fast food chains like McDonald's.
Businesses groups are poised to strongly contest any change
in the joint employer definition, employment lawyers said. In
fact, if a conflict is found between the NLRB's stance and
findings from other state and federal courts, the dispute could
find its way to the Supreme Court.
At issue is a petition filed last year by International
Brotherhood of Teamsters union against the waste management
company Browning-Ferris Industries of California.
Browning-Ferris hired a sub-contracting firm to staff a
recycling plant in the Golden State. So, union officials
requested to negotiate with both the subcontractor at the
recycling plant - Leadpoint Business Services - and
Browning-Ferris. The union argued that the two firms were joint
employers.
In a "friend of the court" brief filed earlier this year in
the case, NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin wrote that the
board needs to shift its thinking to adapt to changing economic
realities.
Worker rights groups contend that as more businesses
sub-contract labor, wages are driven down and working conditions
decline - with little accountability, said Rachel Aleks, a labor
law professor at Cornell University. If the NLRB shifts how it
applies the joint employer doctrine, workers could name the
hiring companies in lawsuits, she added.
The joint employer standard is also central to dozens of
allegations of labor violations related to worker protests
pending at the board against at McDonald's Corp.
Griffin, the NLRB General Counsel, issued guidance earlier
this year that McDonald's could be held liable as a joint
employer if the complaints against its franchisees are found to
have merit. Those cases are still ongoing with an official
complaint yet to be issued by any of the NLRB's regional
offices.
McDonald's declined to comment on the possibility of the
upcoming NLRB decisions.
Griffin's stance has inflamed franchise-industry groups and
Republican congressmen that say the NLRB, controlled by
Democrats, has a pro-union bias.
A ruling in the Browning-Ferris case that follows Griffin's
approach could have a "cataclysmic" effect on how businesses
operate and calculate risk, said Michael Lotito, an attorney
from Littler Mendelson. Lotito's firm has represented the
companies involved in the Browning-Ferris dispute.
NLRB opinions can be appealed to federal appeals courts.
Lotito said a new finding by the board could sow more confusion,
partly because judges have applied the joint employer test in
different ways.
Griffin, for his part, has said that the board would only be
returning to a previously-used standard that was applied before
the mid-1980s.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles)