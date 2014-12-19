(Adds comments by activists, trade groups)
By Daniel Wiessner
Dec 19 McDonald's Corp and some of its
franchisees were named jointly in complaints filed on Friday by
the U.S. National Labor Relations Board's Office of the General
Counsel, accusing them of labor violations in a widely
anticipated move that could have wide-reaching implications for
businesses.
Complaints were filed in 78 cases claiming that McDonald's
workers across the country were fired or intimidated for
participating in union organizing and in a national protest
movement calling for higher wages.
The complaints strike new ground in treating McDonald's, the
world's largest restaurant chain, as a "joint employer," meaning
that it could be held liable along with its franchisees for any
violations, the NLRB's general counsel, Richard Griffin, said in
a release.
Until now, McDonald's and other companies that make wide use
of franchises and contract employers have been insulated from
such liability under the NLRB's previous definition of what
constituted a joint employer.
A McDonald's spokeswoman said the company and franchisees
would fight the claims.
"These allegations are driven in large part by a two-year,
union-financed campaign that has targeted the McDonald's brand
and impacted McDonald's restaurants," said Lisa McComb, a
company spokeswoman.
The complaints will be considered by administrative law
judges beginning in March 2015; the decisions can be appealed to
the five-member NLRB and ultimately to federal courts.
While Friday's move was the first step in a long process, it
has the potential to rewrite long-held rules governing labor
relations between parent companies and franchises that are run
as independent businesses.
For the last three decades, the NLRB has held that
franchisers may only be considered joint employers if they are
involved in setting wages and hiring workers.
Mary Joyce Carlson, counsel for the Fast Food Workers
Organizing Committee, the union-backed group behind the protest
movement, said Griffin was right to treat McDonald's as a joint
employer because of the control it exerts over franchises,
including the way food is prepared and served.
Trade groups said the decision to treat McDonald's as a
joint employer would lead to uncertainty about how employment
agreements are enforced and when companies can be sued for labor
violations.
"This is chaos," said Michael Lotito, a lawyer with law firm
Littler Mendelson who represents companies in labor disputes.
The real losers could be the franchisees if companies decide
to abandon the franchise model, said Robert Cresanti, vice
president of the International Franchise Association, whose
membership includes McDonald's.
The franchise association says 8.5 million U.S. workers are
employed by franchises.
Griffin, in a separate case in June, asked the NLRB to adopt
a broader standard on joint employers that reflects the
influence companies like McDonald's have over working
conditions, such as requiring the use of scheduling software.
The board is set to decide in that case whether it will
begin to apply the broader standard, which would impact
industries far beyond fast food.
