June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday
announced a proposal that would make nearly 5 million more
workers eligible for overtime pay, a move that would touch
nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and could face legal
challenges.
Obama in an editorial posted on the Huffington Post website
said the proposal would more than double the maximum income a
salaried worker can earn and still be eligible for overtime pay
to $50,440, or $970 a week. The current threshold is $23,660.
Obama said he would discuss more details of the proposal
later this week in Wisconsin.
When the proposal is published, it will set off a comment
period during which business groups are expected to argue that
the rules would not have their intended effect of putting more
money in U.S. workers' pockets and could kill jobs.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)