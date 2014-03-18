(Corrects store name to Family Dollar in paragraph 13; corrects
word to 'principal' and not 'principle' in final paragraph)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. Labor Secretary Tom
Perez offered details this week about the Obama administration's
push to revise overtime pay regulations, confirming the Labor
Department may close a "loophole" in the test used to determine
which workers are managers.
Perez said the Labor Department's current test is a
"loophole" in U.S. wage-and-hour law that lets employers treat
many workers as overtime-ineligible managers even if a lot of
their work is the same as non-managers, who do get overtime.
"I think that's wrong. The president thinks that's wrong,"
Perez said in a speech on Monday at an International Association
of Fire Fighters legislative conference in Washington.
President Barack Obama last week directed the Labor
Department to weigh revamping overtime rules related to the
country's wage-and-hour law, the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Under the FLSA, non-management workers are entitled to extra
pay for hours worked beyond 40 hours a week at one-and-a-half
times their regular hourly wage.
That is not the case for many, though not all, so-called
"white-collar" workers, or "executive, administrative and
professional" employees who receive a salary.
Overtime pay can be claimed by salaried employees who make
below a set salary threshold, which has been at $455 per week
since 2004. Obama, a Democrat, said he wants to raise that
threshold, making more people eligible for overtime pay.
"That threshold has failed to keep up with inflation, only
being updated twice in the last 40 years and leaving millions of
low-paid, salaried workers without these basic protections,"
according to a White House overtime fact sheet.
Only 12 percent of salaried workers today fall below the
current threshold, compared with 18 percent in 2004 and 65
percent in 1975, the fact sheet noted.
Obama's overtime proposal is one of several worker-friendly
initiatives that he is pushing ahead of November's mid-term
elections, with his effort to raise the federal minimum hourly
wage blocked by Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives.
TWO KEY CHANGES
Perez's speech at the IAFF conference made clear that
Obama's "update" to the overtime rules will include re-examining
the Labor Department test used to assess whether workers are
managerial or non-managerial.
"As a result of a loophole that was written into the
regulation in 2004 by the Bush administration, quite literally
somebody can work 1 percent of their time on management issues,
99 percent stacking the shelves and doing other work that has
nothing to do with management, and you're considered a manager,
and you are no longer entitled to overtime," Perez said.
He was referring to a lawsuit brought by a former store
manager for Family Dollar that alleged she and other
managers had been improperly classified as executives when they
spent the "vast majority" of their time on "non-executive
tasks," according to court filings.
The store manager who brought the case worked 50 to 65 hours
a week and earned a weekly salary of $400 to $655 during her
years with the discount chain. She testified that about 99
percent of her week was spent stocking merchandise, manning the
cash register and doing janitorial work.
A district court dismissed the case. The ruling was affirmed
by the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from
federal courts in South Carolina, where the store was located.
"While she catalogs the non-managerial jobs that she had to
do, claiming that they occupied most of her time, she does so
without recognizing that during 100 percent of the time, even
while doing those jobs, she was also the person responsible for
running the store," the 4th Circuit wrote.
When the Labor Department last updated overtime regulations
in 2004 under Republican President George W. Bush, the salary
threshold was raised to $455 from $250.
But the agency also revised the "primary duty" test that
determines whether workers are managerial, refocusing it toward
multiple subjective factors and away from time spent on a
particular duty. This change opened the door to the idea of
concurrent duties, experts told Reuters.
"When the Fair Labor Standards Act was passed, one of the
principal notions of it was, if you work more than a 40-hour
week, you should be paid time-and-a-half," Perez said. "And that
has been an article of faith, but that regulation in 2004 has
eroded that article of faith."
