By Daniel Wiessner
June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday
announced a proposal that would make nearly 5 million more
workers eligible for overtime pay, a move that would touch
nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and could face legal
challenges.
Obama in an editorial posted on the Huffington Post website
said the proposal would more than double the maximum income a
salaried worker can earn and still be eligible for overtime pay
to $50,440, or $970 a week. The current threshold is $23,660.
"Right now, too many Americans are working long days for
less pay than they deserve," Obama wrote.
It was not immediately clear if Obama would also move to
narrow an existing exemption from overtime pay protections for
low-level white collar workers, as many observers had expected.
Obama said he would discuss more details of the proposal
later this week in Wisconsin, and U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas
Perez was scheduled to hold a press conference on the proposal
on Tuesday.
When the proposal is published, it will set off a comment
period during which business groups are expected to argue that
the rules would not have their intended effect of putting more
money in U.S. workers' pockets and could kill jobs.
Randy Johnson, a vice president at the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, said Monday that making more employees eligible for
overtime will lead to a drop in the number of full-time jobs and
that some workers would lose benefits and opportunities for
promotions.
"This change is another example of the administration being
completely divorced from reality and adding more burdens to
employers and expecting them to just absorb the impact," Johnson
said in a statement.
But supporters of the proposal, including Judith Conti at
the left-leaning National Employment Law Project, say overtime
pay protections were created not to increase workers' pay but to
promote the 40-hour work week.
"Some people will work fewer hours for the same money and
have more control over their lives, some will work the same
hours for more money," Conti said.
