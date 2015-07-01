July 1 (Reuters) WASHINGTON - The number of jobs in the U.S.
temporary help services industry reached an all-time high in
May, signaling a recovering labor market and potential future
boost in employment.
Temporary jobs increased to 2.9 million, accounting for 2.4
percent of all private-sector jobs in the country, according to
a Commerce Department report released Wednesday.
Because of their flexibility, temporary jobs are considered
a leading indicator for employment, the report said, with data
showing these jobs consistently see losses and gains pre- and
post-recession that are later mirrored in total nonfarm
employment numbers.
"When the downturn is over and demand for goods and services
returns, hiring temporary workers is a good solution to quickly
fill labor needs," the report said. "Firms might be reluctant to
bring on permanent employees until the recovery is
well-established or it might take time for firms to find the
right match in a prospective employee."
The jobs are generally paid less and given fewer benefits
than their full-time counterparts, the report said. It described
the positions as more often filled by younger people, women and
African-Americans, usually without professional degrees, who are
working unpredictable hours and given little job security.
The report came out ahead of the government's more
comprehensive employment report on Thursday.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely increased 230,000 jobs in June after a robust
280,000 gain in May. The unemployment rate was forecast dipping
one-tenth of a percentage point back to a seven-year low of 5.4
percent.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Andrew Hay)