By Dustin Volz, Mark Hosenball and Joseph Menn
| WASHINGTON/ SAN FRANCISCO
WASHINGTON/ SAN FRANCISCO May 27 After a
rampage that left 14 people dead in San Bernardino, key U.S.
lawmakers pledged to seek a law requiring technology companies
to give law enforcement agencies a "back door" to encrypted
communications and electronic devices, such as the iPhone used
by one of the shooters.
Now, only months later, much of the support is gone, and the
push for legislation dead, according to sources in congressional
offices, the administration and the tech sector.
Draft legislation that Senators Richard Burr and Dianne
Feinstein, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the
Intelligence Committee, had circulated weeks ago likely will not
be introduced this year and, even if it were, would stand no
chance of advancing, the sources said.
Key among the problems was the lack of White House support
for legislation in spite of a high-profile court showdown
between the Justice Department and Apple Inc over the suspect
iPhone, according to Congressional and Obama Administration
officials and outside observers.
"They've dropped anchor and taken down the sail," former NSA
and CIA director Michael Hayden said.
For years, the Justice Department lobbied unsuccessfully for
a way to unmask suspects who "go dark," or evade detection
through coded communications in locked devices.
When the Federal Bureau of Investigation took Apple to court
in February to try to open the iPhone in its investigation of
the San Bernardino slayings, the cause gained traction in
Washington. The political landscape had shifted - or so it
seemed.
The short life of the push for legislation illustrates the
intractable nature of the debate over digital surveillance and
encryption, which has been raging in one form or another since
the 1990s.
Tech companies, backed by civil liberties groups, insist
that building law enforcement access into phones and other
devices would undermine security for everyone-including the U.S.
government itself.
Law enforcement agencies maintain they need a way to monitor
phone calls, emails and text messages, along with access to
encrypted data. Polls show the public is split on whether the
government should have access to all digital data.
The legal battle between the FBI and Apple briefly united
many around the idea that Congress - not the courts - should
decide the issue. But the consensus was fleeting.
Feinstein's Democratic colleagues on the Intelligence
Committee - along with some key Republicans - backed away. The
House never got on board.
The CIA and NSA were ambivalent, according to several
current and former intelligence officials, in part because
officials in the agencies feared any new law would interfere
with their own encryption efforts.
Even supporters worried that if a bill were introduced but
failed, it would give Apple and other tech companies another
weapon to use in future court battles.
Burr had said repeatedly that legislation was imminent.
But last week, he and Feinstein told Reuters there was no
timeline for the bill. Feinstein said she planned to talk to
more tech stakeholders, and Burr said, "be patient."
In the meantime, tech companies have accelerated encryption
efforts in the wake of the Apple case. The court showdown ended
with a whimper when the FBI said it had found a way to get into
the phone, and subsequently conceded privately it had found
nothing of value.
THE FBI GOES TO BATTLE
A week after the San Bernardino attack, Burr told Reuters
passing encryption legislation was urgent because "if we don't,
we will be reading about terrorist attacks on a more frequent
basis."
FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence
Committee soon after that encryption was "overwhelmingly
affecting" the investigation of murders, drug trafficking and
child pornography.
A week later, the Justice Department persuaded a judge to
issue a sweeping order demanding Apple write software to open an
iPhone used by San Bernardino suspect Sayeed Farook, who died in
a shootout with law enforcement.
Apple fought back, arguing, among other things, that only
Congressional legislation could authorize what the court was
demanding. Many saw the Justice Department's move as a way to
bring pressure on Congress to act.
President Obama appeared to tacitly support Comey's court
fight and the idea that there should be limits on criminal
suspects' ability to hide behind encryption. But even as the
drive for legislation seemed to be gaining momentum, consensus
was dissipating.
Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican, withdrew
support in a sudden about-face.
"I was all with you until I actually started getting briefed
by the people in the intel community," Graham told Attorney
General Loretta Lynch during a hearing in March. "I'm a person
that's been moved by the arguments of the precedent we set and
the damage we may be doing to our own national security."
On the Democratic side, Senator Ron Wyden vowed to
filibuster what he called a "dangerous proposal," that "would
leave Americans more vulnerable to stalkers, identity thieves,
foreign hackers and criminals."
Senator Mark Warner advanced a competing bill to form a
commission to study the issue.
A half dozen people familiar with the White House
deliberations said they were hamstrung by a long-standing split
within the Obama Administration, pitting Comey and the DOJ
against technology advisors and other agencies including the
Commerce and State Departments.
They also said there was reluctance to take on the tech
industry in an election year.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball in Washington and
Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa
Girion)