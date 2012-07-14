By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 13
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 13 The state of Alaska
sued the Obama administration on Friday to block environmental
regulations that would require ships sailing in southern Alaska
waters to use low-sulfur fuel.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage,
challenges the new federal regulations, which require the use of
low-sulfur fuel for large marine vessels such as cargo and
cruise ships.
The rule is scheduled to be enforced starting on Aug. 1 by
the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard for
ships operating within 200 miles (322 kilometres) of the shores
of southeastern and south-central Alaska, according to the
lawsuit.
The lawsuit faults the EPA, the Department of Homeland
Security and others for using a marine treaty amendment as the
basis for the new federal regulations without waiting for
ratification of that amendment by the U.S. Senate.
The Alaska Department of Law said in a statement that the
low-sulfur-fuel requirement would be costly, jacking up prices
for products shipped by marine vessel and harming Alaska's
cruise industry.
"Alaska relies heavily on maritime traffic, both for goods
shipped to and from the state, and for the cruise ship
passengers who support thousands of Alaskan jobs," Alaska
Attorney General Michael Geraghty said in a statement.
"There are reasonable and equally effective alternatives for
the Secretary and the EPA to consider which would still protect
the environment but dramatically reduce the severe impact these
regulations will have on Alaskan jobs and families."
Totem Ocean Trailer Express, a major shipper operating in
Alaska, estimates that the move to low-sulfur fuel will increase
its costs by 8 percent, Geraghty said.
A spokesman for EPA's Seattle regional office was not
immediately available to comment on the lawsuit.
The treaty amendment at issue is a 2010 agreement under the
International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from
Ships, or MARPOL. The United States has signed onto MARPOL, and
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accepted the 2010
amendment.
Domestic enforcement of the amendment is not permitted
without ratification by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate, Assistant
Alaska Attorney General Seth Beausang said. He said the EPA also
erred by failing to conduct an environmental analysis.
"The only thing they relied on was the treaty amendment in
issuing the regulations," he told Reuters, adding that Alaska
was not coordinating its effort to overturn the regulations with
any other state.
The lawsuit names as defendants the EPA and its director,
Lisa Jackson, the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary
Janet Napolitano, the Coast Guard and its commandant, Admiral
Robert Papp, and Clinton.
(Editing by Eric Beech)