April 1 As oil prices nosedived by two-thirds
since 2014, a belief took hold in global energy markets that for
prices to recover, many U.S. shale producers would first have to
falter to allow markets to rebalance.
With U.S. oil prices now trading below $40 a barrel, the
corporate casualties are already mounting. More than 50 North
American oil and gas producers have entered bankruptcy since
early 2015, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings
and other data. While those firms account for only about 1
percent of U.S. output, based on the analysis, that count is
expected to rise. Consultant Deloitte says a third of shale
producers face bankruptcy risks this year.
But a Reuters analysis has found that bankruptcies are so
far having little effect on U.S. oil production, and a tendency
among distressed drillers to keep their oil wells gushing belies
the notion that deepening financial distress will prompt a
sudden output decline or oil price rebound.
Texas-based Magnum Hunter Resources, the
second-largest producer among publicly-traded companies that
have filed for bankruptcy, is a case in point.
It filed for creditor protection last December, but even as
the debt-laden driller scrambled to avoid that outcome, its oil
and gas production rose by nearly a third between mid-2014 and
late 2015, filings show.
Once in Chapter 11, its CEO Gary Evans said the bankruptcy,
which injected new funds to ensure it would stay operational,
could help to "position Magnum Hunter as a market leader."
The company did not respond to a request for comment for
this story. However, John Castellano, a restructuring specialist
at Alix Partners, said that all of the nearly 3,000 wells in
which Magnum Hunter owns stakes have continued operations during
its bankruptcy.
Production figures can be hard to track post-bankruptcy, but
restructuring specialists say that many bankrupt drillers keep
pumping oil at full tilt. Their creditors see that as the best
way to recover some of what they are owed. And as many bankrupt
firms seek to sell assets, operating wells are valued more than
idled ones.
"Oil companies in bankruptcy do not seem to automatically
curtail production," said restructuring expert Jason Cohen, a
partner at the Bracewell firm in Houston. "Lenders are willing
to let them continue to produce as long as economically viable."
For most companies in bankruptcy or considering it,
maximizing near-term production does make economic sense.
Day-to-day well operating costs in most U.S. shale fields remain
well below $40 a barrel. Bankrupt firms are also eligible for
new financing that can allow them to keep pumping for some time.
50 AND COUNTING
At least 20 publicly traded companies have filed for
creditor protection since the start of 2015. They held at least
95,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in production,
according to their last disclosed annual output figures. Another
30 or so privately held companies also have gone bust, in what
already is the biggest wave of North American bankruptcies since
the subprime mortgage crisis.
They account for just over 1 percent of U.S. output, but the
figure is set to grow with banks expected to slash credit lines
to energy firms in their biannual review of borrowing limits in
April.
In what could become the most high-profile reorganization in
the sector, Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy Inc
confirmed on Wednesday that it has hired advisers to review its
options, including a bankruptcy filing.
About a million barrels of U.S. oil production, over a tenth
of the total, is under the control of firms considered
"financially challenged" estimates Rob Thummel, a portfolio
manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc.
Yet even if many more firms go bust, production is not
expected to fall much.
"I could see (bankruptcies) as a marginal contributor to
lower supply, but if you ask me could it ever move the needle,
the answer is no," said Bill Costello, a portfolio manager at
Westwood Holdings Group.
The reason is the remarkable gains in productivity of U.S.
oil rigs in recent years. The Energy Information Administration
(EIA) estimates that a well drilled late in 2015 produces twice
as much as one from late 2013.
As a result, the EIA forecasts output will only drop 7
percent this year to 8.7 million bpd, even after U.S. oil and
gas producers have shed more than 100,000 jobs, slashed spending
and idled 75 percent of rigs since the end of 2014.
Many bankrupt firms can sustain their output thanks to
so-called debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing for operating and
other expenses made available by existing creditors, banks, or
private equity firms.
Magnum Hunter, for example, received $200 million in DIP
funding, and so far is being run by the same management as
before its bankruptcy.
Many distressed producers have also drawn down their credit
facilities or skipped bond payments prior to filing to conserve
cash.
Among the companies reviewed by Reuters, Swift Energy Co
, Samson Resources Corp and American Eagle Energy Corp
Co all chose to skip interest payments ahead of
bankruptcy filings, citing ongoing talks with lenders to
restructure their debt.
With operating expenses for existing U.S. shale wells
between $17 and $23 per barrel, most companies can keep pumping
unless oil falls below $20 per barrel, says David Zusman, chief
investment officer of Talara Capital Management.
What bankrupt and financially stretched producers are unable
to do is drill new wells and since output from shale wells can
fall as much as 70 percent during their first year, a sustained
lull in drilling would gradually erode U.S. production.
Ultimately, the number of bankruptcies may matter less than
the lack of funding. The lending reviews now underway are likely
to leave more companies without sufficient credit to finance new
drilling, analysts say.
"We could see a 150,000-200,000 bpd fall in oil production
if financially challenged producers were to slow spending," said
Thummel.
