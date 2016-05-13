May 13A plunge in global crude prices has pushed at least 26 publicly traded North American oil and gas producers into bankruptcy since early 2015, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. The companies hold a combined 285,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in production as per their last disclosed annual output figures, and they are likely to keep pumping more oil. Oil prices have fallen 60 percent since June 2014, but combined output of the top six companies in bankruptcy rose nearly 20 percent to 239,363 boepd between July 2014 and December 2015. The slump has claimed more than 50 oil producers since 2015, including those that are privately held, and the numbers continue to rise. Consultant Deloitte says a third of oil drillers face bankruptcy risks this year. Company Bankruptcy Assets Liabilities Period Daily production in name Filing (mln) (mln) boepd (as calculated by Date Reuters) LINN Energy 5/11/2016 $1-$10 $10-$50 2015 91,000 * LLC Energy XXI 4/14/2016 $100-$50 $100-$500 2015 58,900 Ltd 0 Swift 12/31/2015 $1,020 $1,350 2014 33,945 Energy Co Penn 5/12/2016 $517.70 $1.43 2014 22,323 Virginia Corp Magnum 12/15/2015 1,460 1,120 2014 16,879 Hunter Resource Corp Sabine Oil 7/15/2015 $2,500 2,900 2015 16,316 * & Gas Corp Ultra 5/2/2016 $1 $1 bln-$10 2015 9,679 * Petroleum bln-$10 bln Corp bln Quicksilver 3/17/2015 $1,210 $1,350 2013 8,334 * Resources Inc Goodrich 4/15/2016 $50 mln $500 mln - 2014 7,306 Petroleum - $100 $1 bln Corp mln Emerald Oil 3/22/2016 $10-$50 $100-$500 2014 3,549 Miller 10/1/2015 $151 $190 2015 3,500 Energy Resources Inc American 5/8/2015 $271 $100-$500 2014 2,588 Eagle Energy Corp Saratoga 6/18/2015 $0-$0.05 $100- $500 2014 1,836 Resources Inc Waldron 8/14/2015 2014 1,498 Energy Corp BPZ Energy 3/9/2015 $100-$5 $100-$500 2013 1,408 Inc 00 Dune Energy 3/8/2015 $100-$50 $100-$500 2013 1,194 * Inc 0 Shoreline 4/13/2015 - - 2014 1,187 Energy Corp Ivanhoe 2/20/2015 - - 2012 850 Energy Inc American 8/3/2015 $50-$100 $50-$100 2014 839 Standard Energy Corp PostRock 4/1/2016 $10-$50 $50-$100 2014 753 * Energy Corp Osage 2/3/2016 $10- $50 $10-$50 2014 584 Exploration & Development Inc Armada Oil 8/31/2015 $1 - $10 $1-$10 2014 156 Inc Transcoasta 12/8/2015 $1-$10 $10-$50 2014 141 l Corp American 8/31/2015 - - 2013 126 Natural Energy Corp Escalera 11/5/2015 $10 - $10- $50 2014 71 * Resources $50 Co Cubic 12/11/2015 $50 - $100-$500 2014 35 * Energy Inc $100 284,997 * Daily average production of oil and natural gas liquids (excluding natural gas) as calculated by Reuters (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)