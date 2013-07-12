July 12 Biofuel producers will be subject to
rules regulating carbon emissions, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Friday, in a decision hailed by environmental groups.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit vacated a three-year deferral put in place in 2011 by
the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that temporarily
exempted paper and wood product manufacturers and ethanol
producers from curbing the release of greenhouse gases.
The EPA wanted to further study how much of the emissions
linked to climate change come from burning plant matter before
issuing emission regulations and permit requirements that could
be costly to industry.
But environmental groups contested the exclusion in court
and two judges on the three-judge panel favored their view.
The court's decision cited the Supreme Court case
Massachusetts v. EPA, the landmark 2007 decision in which the
justices found that carbon dioxide is a pollutant that could be
regulated under the Clean Air Act.
"There is no statutory basis for exempting biogenic carbon
dioxide" from the EPA's rule making process, Judge David Tatel
wrote for the court.
In a statement responding to the decision, the EPA said it
"will review the decision to determine any next steps."
Biogenic carbon dioxide emissions are generated from
processes including incinerating wood chips and residue like
bark and sawdust to make electricity, decomposition of waste in
landfills and fermentation during ethanol production.
These sources release much less carbon dioxide than
coal-fired power plants or other polluters, but the biofuel
sector is rapidly expanding and critics want much tighter
regulation.
"Now carbon dioxide emissions, and other greenhouse gases,
from these sources have to be a part of the overall equation,"
said Bill Snape, senior counsel at the Center for Biological
Diversity, which brought the suit.
"We needed to get a handle on this pollution to get a handle
on the American carbon footprint," he said.
People in the industry maintain that it is "carbon neutral"
and should not be regulated like fossil fuels, since plants
absorb carbon dioxide while they are alive.
"Trees take the CO2 from the atmosphere when they are
growing and when you burn them for energy they are just
releasing that back. It's a cycle," said Paul Noe, an official
at the American Forest and Paper Association. "The net
contribution to the atmosphere is zero."
The case was brought against the EPA but the association
intervened on the government's behalf to support the temporary
suspension of carbon emissions rules.
The wood and paper industry, which generates $200 billion in
products each year, will now face uncertainty about what type of
permits it will need in the future and wants the EPA to move
quickly to issue new rules, Noe said.
