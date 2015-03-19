(Adds details throughout from lawsuit, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. oil and gas
industry has sued the Environmental Protection Agency over
repeated delays in the release of 2014 and 2015 biofuel use
targets, intensifying pressure on the agency to speed up its
work on standards for renewable fuel.
A complaint filed on Wednesday by the American Fuel and
Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute
said the EPA has "ignored" its duty to issue requirements for
blending ethanol and biodiesel into U.S. fuel supplies by the
deadline set under federal law.
The groups said the delays have hurt their members
financially because they have been unable to plan or adjust
their output to comply with the annual targets.
The EPA is supposed to issue final targets by the end of
November in the year before the targets become applicable. But
after years of repeatedly missing this deadline, the agency
failed to finalize 2014 blending requirements during the actual
calendar year and has yet to propose draft 2015 targets.
The EPA said on Thursday it was reviewing the lawsuit.
"The Agency is committed to getting RFS (Renewable Fuel
Standard) back on track by finalizing volume standards for 2014,
2015 and 2016 by the end of this year, so we can provide for
long-term growth of renewable fuels," the EPA said in a
statement.
API and AFPM, which represent top oil companies and
refiners, have been unsuccessful getting courts to hold the EPA
legally accountable for issuing late targets in the past.
This time around though, the agency is later than ever in
releasing targets.
The trade groups asked the federal court in Washington D.C.
to force EPA to promptly issue renewable fuel obligations for
2014 and 2015.
The case is American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers et
al V. McCarthy et al, U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-00394.
