WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House on Monday
threatened to veto the energy funding bill for fiscal 2014 that
is expected to be debated by the House of Representatives this
week, citing steep cuts proposed for renewable energy programs.
Also facing the budget knife would be certain Department of
Interior and Corps of Engineers projects.
The $30 billion bill was passed by committee last week on a
party-line vote and is likely to reach the House floor on
Tuesday. It contains billion of dollars less than 2013's enacted
levels, as well as the Senate's version for 2014 and
recommendations from President Barack Obama's budget.
"The bill would leave U.S. competitiveness at risk in new
markets for clean energy industries such as advanced vehicles,
advanced manufacturing, energy efficiency for homes and
businesses, and domestic renewable energy such as wind, solar,
and biomass," the White House said in a statement.
"If the President were presented with H.R. 2609, his senior
advisors would recommend that he veto the bill."
Feeling the brunt of cuts would be the Department of
Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
(EERE). The bill calls for a $2 billion, or a 73 percent cut, in
funding from the White House's proposal, to $746 million.
The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, which funds
advanced energy projects, would be cut by 87 percent from the
president's budget request.
The administration had threatened to veto all of the House
Appropriations bills because they are written to levels that
assume the sequester stays in place and would impose big cuts on
most domestic agencies, taking aim at Democratic spending
priorities.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)