WASHINGTON, July 25 Energy-related carbon
dioxide emissions from developing countries will be 127 percent
higher than in the world's most developed economies by 2040,
according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
Under the policies currently in place worldwide, carbon
emissions will grow 46 percent by 2040 from a 2010 baseline, the
EIA projected in its biennial International Energy Outlook.
Energy-related emissions will total around 45.5 billion
tonnes in 2040, up from a reference level of 31.2 billion tonnes
in 2010, said the agency, which is part of the U.S. Department
of Energy.
Developing countries' carbon dioxide emissions will outpace
emissions from the developed countries of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) over the next three
decades due to their generally stronger rate of economic growth
and continued use of fossil fuels.
The projection for developing countries' emissions to vastly
exceed OECD emissions in 2040 compares with 2010, when non-OECD
emissions exceeded OECD emissions by just 38 percent.
The fast economic growth of China and India over the coming
years will play a central role in the global outlook for energy
demand. "These two countries combined account for half the
world's total increase in energy use through 2040," said EIA
Administrator Adam Sieminski.
The report also projects that the carbon intensity of energy
production will by 2040 have declined by 1.9 percent in OECD
countries and by 2.7 percent in non-OECD countries from 2010
levels. Lower intensity levels mean there is less pollution
produced per unit of economic output.
The EIA lowered its forecast of emissions in OECD countries
in 2035 relative to its previous projection in 2011.
Although carbon emissions rose between the previous estimate
and the current outlook in Japan, which had to substitute some
of its lost nuclear capacity with fossil fuels after the 2011
tsunami, lower emissions in the United States due to a shift to
shale gas and in the OECD nations of Europe offset the increase,
said senior international energy analyst Linda Doman.
Multilateral international financial institutions, such as
the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, have in recent
weeks sought to lower fossil fuel use in developing countries
and voted to curtail their investments in coal projects
overseas.
