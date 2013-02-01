WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. Energy Secretary Steven
Chu said in a resignation letter on Friday that he intends to
remain in his post past the end of February to help the
department find a successor.
"In the short term, I plan to stay on as Secretary past the
ARPA-E Summit at the end of February," he said in the letter
referring to an annual the Advanced Research Projects
Agency-Energy conference that ends on Feb. 27. "I may stay
beyond that time so that I can leave the department in the hands
of the new Secretary," he added in the letter sent to
colleagues.
A senior administration source said earlier that Chu would
step down as expected as President Barack Obama revamps his
energy and environment team.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jackie Frank)