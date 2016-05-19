HOUSTON May 19 The troubled U.S. oil and gas
sector is ripe for a wave of acquisitions, though the timing is
uncertain, energy executives and bankers said on Thursday.
High debt loads and asset sales have held back major
acquisitions during a nearly two-year oil price rout that has
prompted more than 60 bankruptcies. Still, major international
energy groups like Exxon Mobil Corp could look to buy
upstream, or exploration and drilling, companies as winners and
losers emerge, panelists told an energy conference hosted by
Mergermarket in Houston.
The combination of depressed oil prices and the low cost of
capital should produce "sizeable acquisitions" of U.S. oil
companies by multinational majors in the next 12 to 18 months,
said Stephen Trauber, Citigroup's global head of energy.
"If Exxon doesn't want to buy a quality asset in this price
environment, then we should be short Exxon," Trauber said.
"They either believe in oil or they don't," Trauber told
Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
Asked for comment, Exxon Mobil said it was not opposed to
acquisitions. "It goes without saying that we're always looking
for opportunity and value," spokesman Alan Jeffers said.
Trauber expects oil prices to hit $50 a barrel by the end of
this year, with $100 likely by 2019 or 2020 because U.S. shale
supply was not enough to make up for investment cuts. U.S. crude
was little changed at $48.20 on Thursday, while Brent
dipped to $48.86.
Trauber said companies active in the high-margin Permian
Basin in Texas were particularly attractive, a sentiment echoed
by Christopher Paulsen, vice president of business development
at Dallas-based Pioneer Natural Resources.
But before acquisitions ramp up, Wall Street needs clearer
signals pointing out the biggest winners and losers in the shale
shakeout since the market values of strong companies and those
with unsustainable debt loads are not priced much differently
yet, he said.
"Unless you really need to fortify a balance sheet and get
bigger, a lot of M&A activity will wait until there's more of a
discrepancy between haves and have-nots," Paulsen said.
Acquisitions have not been entirely absent. Earlier this
week Range Resources Corp bought fellow natural gas
producer Memorial Resource Development Corp. The deal
was done for specific reasons, including geography, Paulsen
said.
He added that Pioneer would likely add another five drilling
rigs if prices top $50 per barrel.
