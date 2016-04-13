April 13 At least 10 upstream oil and gas companies, cramped for cash in the oil downturn, must make coupon payments Friday, April 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Among them are oil and gas giant Chesapeake Energy Corp , which completed a debt swap last year, and Linn Energy LLC. Linn skipped interest payments due last month.

