WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed
pollution standards for new coal and natural gas fired power plants, announced on Friday,
have put into the spotlight carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology as a key feature of
lowering emissions.
The technology, a process of capturing carbon waste from sources such as power plants
and transporting it to storage sites, often underground, has not yet been deployed on a
commercial scale. The EPA hopes a number of projects due to come on line as soon as next
year will demonstrate that CCS can be used widely.
Cheap natural gas and the lack of regulatory or financial incentives, such as a
mandatory price on carbon emissions, has deterred investment in the technology in recent
years but U.S. government loan guarantees and grants, as well as using carbon for oil
recovery, has kept the research alive.
The EPA sees its new proposal to restrict emissions from new coal plants as a way to
accelerate the deployment of this technology, which critics have said is still far from
being viable.
The following are current and proposed sources of funding for CCS projects under the
Obama Administration:
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009: Congress appropriated $3.4 billion in
"stimulus" funds for carbon capture and storage research, development and deployment to the
Department of Energy' Office of Fossil Energy.
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): The process of capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it
into certain mature oil fields to enable more oil production has been around since the
1950s. Some have seen the process of EOR as a stepping stone for CCS, although others said
the processes are too different. But money made from selling sequestered carbon, as much as
$30 per tonne of CO2, has kept research into the technology alive, according to the Center
for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES).
Advanced Fossil Energy Programs loan guarantee: The Department of Energy released a
draft solicitation for advanced fossil energy projects eligible for up to $8 billion in loan
guarantees, as part of Obama's Climate Action Plan, which was announced in June. The loan
guarantees support projects that are not considered by commercial financiers due to high
technology risks, according to the DOE. No one has yet submitted a project.
Waxman-Markey Bill: The 2009 bill passed by the House of Representatives would have
established a sweeping carbon cap-and-trade scheme. It had a provision to encourage
first-movers in CCS that made the first 6,000 megawatts of new or retrofitted power plants
eligible for up to $90 in allowances for every tonne of carbon dioxide that they capture and
store. Waxman said at a House hearing this week that his bill would have raised $60 billion
for CCS by 2025.
The following is a list of large-scale CCS power projects planned or under construction
in the United States:
Project Private Sector Project Location Size DOE funding expected
Leader (MW) (millions) completion
Kemper County Mississippi Power/Southern MS 582 270 May-14
Company
Hydrogen Energy SCS Energy CA 390 308 2014
California
Tenaska Tenaska Inc TX 600 0 2014
Trailblazer Energy
Ctr
Texas Clean Energy Summit Power Group TX 400 450 2014-2015
FutureGen 2.0 Futuregen Industrial Il 200 1,000 2015
Alliance
W.A. Parish Plant NRG Energy TX 60 154 2017
