WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed pollution standards for new coal and natural gas fired power plants, announced on Friday, have put into the spotlight carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology as a key feature of lowering emissions. The technology, a process of capturing carbon waste from sources such as power plants and transporting it to storage sites, often underground, has not yet been deployed on a commercial scale. The EPA hopes a number of projects due to come on line as soon as next year will demonstrate that CCS can be used widely. Cheap natural gas and the lack of regulatory or financial incentives, such as a mandatory price on carbon emissions, has deterred investment in the technology in recent years but U.S. government loan guarantees and grants, as well as using carbon for oil recovery, has kept the research alive. The EPA sees its new proposal to restrict emissions from new coal plants as a way to accelerate the deployment of this technology, which critics have said is still far from being viable. The following are current and proposed sources of funding for CCS projects under the Obama Administration: American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009: Congress appropriated $3.4 billion in "stimulus" funds for carbon capture and storage research, development and deployment to the Department of Energy' Office of Fossil Energy. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): The process of capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it into certain mature oil fields to enable more oil production has been around since the 1950s. Some have seen the process of EOR as a stepping stone for CCS, although others said the processes are too different. But money made from selling sequestered carbon, as much as $30 per tonne of CO2, has kept research into the technology alive, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). Advanced Fossil Energy Programs loan guarantee: The Department of Energy released a draft solicitation for advanced fossil energy projects eligible for up to $8 billion in loan guarantees, as part of Obama's Climate Action Plan, which was announced in June. The loan guarantees support projects that are not considered by commercial financiers due to high technology risks, according to the DOE. No one has yet submitted a project. Waxman-Markey Bill: The 2009 bill passed by the House of Representatives would have established a sweeping carbon cap-and-trade scheme. It had a provision to encourage first-movers in CCS that made the first 6,000 megawatts of new or retrofitted power plants eligible for up to $90 in allowances for every tonne of carbon dioxide that they capture and store. Waxman said at a House hearing this week that his bill would have raised $60 billion for CCS by 2025. The following is a list of large-scale CCS power projects planned or under construction in the United States: Project Private Sector Project Location Size DOE funding expected Leader (MW) (millions) completion Kemper County Mississippi Power/Southern MS 582 270 May-14 Company Hydrogen Energy SCS Energy CA 390 308 2014 California Tenaska Tenaska Inc TX 600 0 2014 Trailblazer Energy Ctr Texas Clean Energy Summit Power Group TX 400 450 2014-2015 FutureGen 2.0 Futuregen Industrial Il 200 1,000 2015 Alliance W.A. Parish Plant NRG Energy TX 60 154 2017 (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny and Marguerita Choy)