By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 20
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Faced with the Obama
administration's new crackdown on power plant emissions, the
coal and electric utility industry is honing a legal strategy it
believes could derail the measures.
New rules governing the construction of fossil fuel power
plants, unveiled by the Environmental Protection Agency on
Friday, have closed one of the largest legal loopholes of the
initial regulations put forward in 2012, by providing separate
standards for gas- and coal-fired plants.
Now, opponents have another tactic in mind: challenging the
idea that carbon capture and storage (CCS), a decades-old but
commercially tenuous technology that will be a requisite for any
company building a new coal-fired power plant, is a viable
solution to curbing greenhouse gases.
Under the Clean Air Act, the basis for the newly proposed
rule, the EPA is required to set pollution standards using the
"best system of emission reduction" with technology that has
been "adequately demonstrated."
That language is likely to sit at the core of any lawsuit
that could be filed by industry lawyers at the end of what could
be a months-long rulemaking process.
"They tried one approach that is legally flawed," said Jeff
Holmstead, a lawyer representing coal industry groups for
Bracewell & Giuliani, referring to the EPA. "They are doing
something else that can be struck down in court."
The requirement to implement carbon CCS technology "does not
in our view comport with the requirements of New Source
Performance Standards under the Clean Air Act," the American
Public Power Association, a group that represents electric
utilities, said in a statement.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
The EPA's new rule says any new coal plant built in the
United States must be able to emit at a rate of no more than
1,100 lbs of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour. That is far below
an estimated 1,700 to 1,900 lbs/MWh for the most efficient
plants currently in operation anywhere.
A new plant that uses CCS would capture carbon from the
smoke stack, inject it underground and either store it or use it
in an oil recovery process.
Opponents of President Barack Obama's efforts to forge ahead
with measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have had a
mixed track record in challenging EPA rules in federal courts.
The D.C. circuit court, the second-most powerful in the
country, upheld in 2012 the EPA's landmark greenhouse gas
regulations, which underpin all future emission curbs.
But a coalition of business groups and Republican-leaning
states has taken the fight against Obama administration climate
change regulations to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The high court is expected to announce by Oct. 1 whether it
will accept any of their challenges.
NEXT BATTLEGROUND
The next battleground will be in Kemper County, Mississippi,
home to a 524 MW power plant and the first commercial-scale CCS
power project to start operation in the United States. The
Kemper plant is expected to capture carbon at a rate of 65
percent when completed.
The EPA says Kemper, due to come online in 2014, shows that
the technology is close to being commercially viable. Industry
groups say the fact that its cost has risen by 40 percent to
$2.8 billion, and has received Department of Energy financial
support for nearly 10 percent of that, shows the opposite.
"The data doesn't exist to show that CCS is achievable and
represents the best demonstrated technology for commercial-scale
utility plants," said Peter Glaser, an attorney for law firm
Troutman Sanders, which represents industry clients.
Glaser added that the project's location near oil fields
enables that plant to use carbon to recover oil underground and
is not something that can be replicated widely.
"Most of the country is not located next to an oil field and
the infrastructure doesn't exist for transporting and storing
the CO2. We would have to build out a network of CO2 pipelines
and significant storage facilities," he said.
Joe Stanko, an attorney for Hunton & Williams who represents
industry clients, said the fact that a project like Kemper needs
so much federal support means that the technology does not meet
the Clean Air Act's own requirements. It has received $270
million in financial support from the DOE.
"EPA's reliance on federally funded demonstration projects
is illegal - it doesn't 'adequately demonstrate' technology for
normal use," he said. "NASA sent men to the moon with federal
funds. That doesn't mean municipalities and companies can do
it."
There are currently six large-scale carbon capture projects
under way in the United States. Five of those
projects receive some percentage of DOE funding.
TRAILBLAZER OR HOUSE-BURNER
Supporters of the EPA action think that the government has
confidence in the nascent CCS technology.
"Once Kemper is up and running, the technology will work.
The transportation and storage points have been deployed and are
considered commercially advanced today," said Patrick Falwell, a
senior fellow at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
The fact that the EPA changed its original emissions
proposal to give plants seven years, rather than the 30 years
proposed last year, to reach the new emissions targets suggests
EPA has full confidence in CCS.
"We now have enough info and confidence to say that a CCS
option with coal meets the test of being the best system of
emission reduction," said David Doniger, policy director of the
Natural Resources Defense Council's Climate and Clean Air
Program told Reuters.
Some argued that the coal industry is at fault for the
failure to develop CCS after having lobbied to prevent
legislation that would have raised up to $60 billion to support
the deployment of the technology by 2035.
The Waxman-Markey bill, which would have created an
economy-wide carbon cap-and-trade system, would have set aside a
certain portion of emission permits to fund CCS. The bill passed
the House in 2009 but a companion died in the Senate in 2010.
"It's as if they intentionally burned down their house and
then complain about being homeless," said Daniel Weiss, director
of climate strategy at the liberal Center for American Progress.
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Matthew Lewis)