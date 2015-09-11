(Corrects final paragraph to show Hochstein believes U.S.
companies will not return to Iran soon due to prior sanctions)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Signs of hope are scarce in
the Middle East, a region awash in violence, civilians fleeing
crumbling states, and economies built largely on oil squeezed by
a dive in global prices.
But Amos Hochstein, the U.S. energy envoy, sees some
long-term potential for natural gas development to help provide
economic security from Iraq to the eastern Mediterranean.
Low crude prices have hit particularly hard in Iraq, where
the central government in Baghdad and the semi-autonomous
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are locked in a spat over
oil revenues. The row threatens to reduce Iraq's ability to
organize the fight against Islamic State militants.
But Hochstein, in an interview at the State Department, was
optimistic on the long-term energy prospects of natural gas.
"There's a lot of potential for gas in the KRG. Why
shouldn't we see Kurdistan as delivering significant amounts of
gas via Turkey into Europe?" Hochstein, the State Department's
special envoy for international energy affairs, said late last
week.
The European Union is looking to diversify its natural gas
sources. The EU now depends on Russia for one third of its gas,
about half of it shipped through Ukraine where Russia is seen to
be stoking a civil conflict.
Iraq also needs reliable and affordable sources of power,
though it first needs to build more power plants.
Meanwhile the United States is trying to work with both
Baghdad and KRG on sharing oil revenues, he said.
"It's limping along," he said about the relationship between
the two.
Hochstein said last month's mammoth find in Egyptian waters
of the Zohr offshore natural gas field by Italy's Eni,
the largest in the Mediterranean, was good news for the region.
Some analysts contend the Egyptian find poses a
challenge to plans by Israel and Cyprus to export their own
natural gas from recently discovered fields..
Hochstein disagreed, saying the find shows that under the
right conditions, countries such as Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus
can uncover greater energy reserves.
"What this confirms is that recent discoveries ... are not
accidental, but that this is an under explored basin that could
yield many more fields," he said. "All that needs to happen is
to put in place the right regulatory environment and investment
climate."
Hochstein wants the Israeli government to approve a
framework that would encourage companies to drill there, though
he had no prescriptions for how to do that.
U.S. WILL NEVER BE ENERGY INDEPENDENT
Despite the domestic drilling boom that has made the United
States one of the world's top oil producers, the country will
remain engaged in the Middle East, Hochstein said.
Even if the United States was able to produce enough oil to
reduce its imports to zero, domestic oil prices will always
fluctuate with the global crude price.
"The fact that we are living through revolutionary times in
U.S. energy does not mean we can ever be energy independent,"
Hochstein said. Oil is still an international commodity, and
global supplies influence domestic prices, he said.
In previous years, Hochstein worked with countries to accept
sanctions on Iran's oil exports, measures that many say helped
push Tehran to agree to this year's nuclear deal.
U.S. companies are banned from investing in Iran by
sanctions that date back to 1995. Hochstein said he does not
expect U.S. companies to return any time soon, until a decision
is made to lift those sanctions. "Will contracts be signed at
some point? Yes. I fully expect there will be activity in the
energy sector."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Bruce Wallace and
David Gregorio)