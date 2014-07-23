(Updates with comments from McCarthy, senators throughout)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, July 23
Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy told lawmakers on
Wednesday that the agency's plan to slash carbon pollution from
power plants does not overstep its authority, as some critics
have said.
McCarthy testified before the Senate Environment and Public
Works Committee on the EPA's first mandatory carbon cuts in the
power sector, the largest source of domestic emissions. She
faced questions about whether the agency had stretched the
parameters of the Clean Air Act.
"EPA goes beyond the plain reading of Clean Air Act Section
111 (by) directing states to achieve questionable emission
reduction targets from a limited menu of economically damaging
and legally questionable 'options'," said Senator David Vitter
of Louisiana, the committee's top Republican.
McCarthy said the EPA was not "expanding our authority" in
crafting the proposal, adding that each state can comply with
the rules as it best sees fit.
She was also questioned by Senator John Barrasso, Republican
of Wyoming, about a recent New York Times article contending
that the Natural Resources Defense Council, environmentalists
he called "high powered Washington lobbyists," effectively wrote
the plan for the EPA.
"I know how hard the great staff at EPA worked to design
this rule, basically from whole cloth," McCarthy said, adding
that she met more times with electric utilities than she met
with the NRDC.
To mollify lawmakers who contend the EPA is waging war on
fossil fuels, McCarthy said that coal and natural gas will
remain a part of the U.S. energy mix.
"This plan ... builds on action already under way to
modernize aging plants, increase efficiency and lower pollution,
and paves a more certain path for conventional fuels in a clean
energy economy," McCarthy said.
The rule sets the country's power sector on a course to
reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 30 percent
below 2005 levels by 2030. Each state will have a customized
target to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity production
below 2012 levels by 2030.
Manufacturing and energy industry groups aired concerns in a
letter sent to McCarthy on Tuesday.
The Partnership for a Better Energy Future, a coalition of
business organizations formed in January to lobby against the
EPA's plans, said the proposal would be too disruptive to the
U.S. energy system and should be dumped.
The group also hinted at potential legal action, arguing
that the EPA had overstepped the bounds of the Clean Air Act to
draft its complex rule.
"Even more fundamentally, the proposal is based on a flawed
interpretation of the Clean Air Act. We therefore urge EPA to go
back to the drawing board on this rule," the group wrote. (here)
McCarthy said the proposal was not a radical approach to
slashing carbon emissions.
"This proposal is designed to be moderate in its ask,"
McCarthy told senators. "We will get significantly more benefit
than we are requiring."
