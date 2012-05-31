* Obama has power to set rules for energy exports-lawmakers
* Energy exports could harm manufacturers, consumers
* Obama admin waiting on study before approving LNG exports
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Barack Obama
must crack down on energy exports from the United States to
protect consumers and manufacturers from price spikes, two
influential Democrats said on Th ursday.
Obama needs to use his authority to limit exports of natural
gas, as well as coal and petroleum products, and lay out a
framework for assessing whether such exports are in the national
interest, Congressman Edward Markey and Senator Ron Wyden said
in a letter to the president.
"A dramatic increase in exports of American energy will
likely have significant implications for our economy, for the
competitiveness of American industries and for consumers," the
lawmakers argued.
"We are concerned that these implications have not yet been
fully thought through."
Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources
committee, and Wyden, who will likely be the top Democrat on the
Senate energy committee next year, have been two of the most
prominent critics of industry plans to send some of the nation's
newfound natural gas bounty abroad.
They have raised concerns that exports of liquefied natural
gas could harm resurgent domestic manufacturers that have
benefited from cheap natural gas prices.
The shale gas boom has pushed U.S. natural gas costs down to
10-year lows, but producers say these prices are not sustainable
and exports are needed to offset excess production.
The U.S. Department of Energy's authorization is needed to
export natural gas to all but a handful of countries.
After approving gas exports from Cheniere's Sabine
Pass terminal last year, the Obama administration put a hold on
further approvals until a study it commissioned on the economic
implications of exports is completed. That study is due out
later this summer.
Markey and Wyden said the president has the power under the
Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 to set rules for
energy exports beyond just natural gas, pointing out that in
2011, the United States became a net exporter of petroleum
products for the first time in 62 years.
The lawmakers called for the federal government to consider
four factors when weighing energy exports: national security,
energy security, economic impacts and environmental protection.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)