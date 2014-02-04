UPDATE 3-Wood Group buys Amec Foster for $2.7 bln to target oil upturn benefits
* Annual savings of 110 million pound seen (Adds context, company comments)
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. permits granted for exports of oil to Europe since last year were for foreign-origin crude oil only, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said on Tuesday.
The bureau had granted two licenses to export crude to the UK since last year and another two to Italy, according to data that Reuters obtained through a U.S. Freedom of Information Act request. The bureau had initially declined to comment on the permits, which were reported earlier on Tuesday by Reuters. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
* King Salman says would look into Abe's request - Japan spokesman
BRUSSELS, March 13 German engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa have won unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union to create the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, the EU's competition regulator said on Monday.