(Adds potential successors, Wellinghoff quote, analyst comment)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON May 29 Jon Wellinghoff, who as
chairman of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
stepped up enforcement of rules and investigations into Wall
Street banks' trading practices, is leaving.
Wellinghoff submitted his resignation to President Barack
Obama late on Tuesday, a spokesman said.
He will remain at the agency and continue to vote on
commission matters until a replacement is nominated and
confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a process that could take several
months.
His term was due to expire at the end of June, and his
departure had been anticipated.
FERC, which has about 1,500 employees, regulates the U.S.
natural gas, electricity, oil and hydropower industries.
Because Wellinghoff will remain at FERC for now, it could
take time before the impact of his departure on the commission's
direction is clear.
An attorney from Nevada who specialized in renewable energy
and energy efficiency issues, Wellinghoff was appointed as a
FERC commissioner in 2006 and was elevated to chairman in 2009.
He turns 64 on Thursday.
The remaining Democrats on the five-member commission are
John Norris, a former chief of staff to U.S. Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Cheryl LaFleur, a former utility
company executive.
Energy industry sources rated the elevation of Norris to
chairman a possibility, which would let Obama name a Democrat to
avoid potential deadlocked 2-2 votes until a fifth commissioner
was confirmed.
"If the Commission drops to four commissioners (two
Democrats, two Republicans), the Republicans could have a better
ability to push for modifications in ongoing matters," analysts
at ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note.
Among the outside contenders is Colette Honorable, an
attorney who has been chairwoman of the Arkansas Public Service
Commission since 2011. Through a spokesman Honorable declined to
comment.
Wellinghoff has presided over a massive expansion in the
energy regulator's enforcement division that followed the
passage of sweeping energy legislation passed in 2005.
FERC's enforcement division has about 200 staff, up from
about 20 a decade ago, including many lawyers and former traders
with deep knowledge of power markets. It is led by Norman Bay, a
former U.S. district attorney from New Mexico, and includes
other law-enforcement heavyweights.
Over the past year the regulator has flexed its new muscles
with a series of headline-grabbing fines and investigations
against large banks.
The actions include a proposed record $470 million fine for
British bank Barclays for alleged manipulation of the
electricity market.
FERC also imposed a temporary ban on JPMorgan Chase & Co's
energy trading arm from part of the domestic power
market. The company has said it was notified by FERC staff that
it intends to recommend enforcement action to the commission
over bidding practices. JPMorgan said it would "vigorously
defend" itself.
Wellinghoff has denied that FERC has aimed to push Wall
Street players out of the power market.
"We'll go after anybody who we believe is engaged in an
activity that is inappropriate or is in violation of the
statute," Wellinghoff said in December.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen
O'Grady in Houston; Editing by James Dalgleish, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Kenneth Barry)