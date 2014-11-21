BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
(Removes Reuters Instrument Code for Riverstone in last paragraph)
WASHINGTON Nov 20 An explosion at oil and gas operator Fieldwood Energy's offshore Echo Platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday killed one person and injured three, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.
The explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST/1900 GMT) at West Delta 105, about 12 miles (19 km) off the coast of New Orleans, the agency said in a statement.
"The Echo Platform was not in production at the time of the incident. The facility damage was limited to the explosion area and there was no pollution reported," it said.
The injured are being treated at an onshore medical facility, the statement said. The U.S. safety bureau is coordinating with the Coast Guard' on the response.
Fieldwood is a Houston-based portfolio company of Riverstone Holdings LLC, according to Fieldwood's website. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.