* Echo Platform was not in production at the time of
incident
* Fieldwood says offshore facility undamaged
* At least one injured, no pollution was reported
(Adds background, byline, company response, recasts lead)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 An explosion at oil and gas
operator Fieldwood Energy's Echo Platform in the Gulf of Mexico
on Thursday killed one person and injured at least one, but no
pollution was reported, a U.S. safety agency and the company
said.
The explosion occurred just before 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m.
EST/1900 GMT) at West Delta 105, about 12 miles (19 km) off the
coast of New Orleans, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement said in a statement.
"The Echo Platform was not in production at the time of the
incident. The facility damage was limited to the explosion area
and there was no pollution reported," it said.
The agency said three people were injured and were being
treated at an onshore medical facility.
In a statement, Fieldwood said one employee of a contractor
was killed and a second contractor employee was seriously
injured. There was no explanation for the discrepancy in the
number of injured.
Fieldwood said the platform was undamaged and that it had
few details about the accident.
"This was an isolated incident that has been fully
contained," it said.
The U.S. safety agency said it was coordinating with the
Coast Guard on the response and would investigate the incident.
Fieldwood has become the largest player in the shallower
continental shelf region of the U.S. Gulf. The Houston-based
company is owned by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC.
Fieldwood bought Apache Corp's Gulf shelf assets for
$3.75 billion in July 2013. It acquired SandRidge Energy Inc's
Gulf assets for $750 million in January.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)