GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Tuesday said he hoped the Federal Trade Commission can look into rising domestic gasoline prices, noting "rampant speculation" in oil markets.
"I would hope the Federal Trade Commission can help us" by probing the run-up in prices, Reid said in response to a reporter's question about what lawmakers could do to tackle rising retail gasoline prices. (Reporting By Richard Cowan)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year